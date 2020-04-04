Stromal Vascular Fraction Market Expected To Boost The Industry Across The Globe 2025

The global stromal vascular fraction market has been projected to witness moderate growth over an eight-year forecast period, as explained by a recent research report on the global market for stromal vascular fraction. According to the report, the market will possibly reach US$ 102 Mn by the end of 2025, up from US$ 73 Mn valuated in the year 2017. The global market CAGR estimated for the assessment period 2017-2025 is 4.2%. The market for stromal vascular fraction is currently in its nascent stage, and awaits the establishment of the safety and efficacy of SVF devices.

Stromal vascular fraction skin treatment is a type of stem cell therapy based on isolation of adipose tissue during liposuction or lipo-aspiration procedures of patients own body. In stromal vascular fraction treatment isolation of tissue contains fat cells, blood cells, and endothelial cells, as well as a large fraction of adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells which provides regenerative properties and have positive anti-aging properties. A stromal vascular fraction is considered as a personalized stem cell therapy and effective tropical or injectable treatment.

With increasing age, regenerative and repair properties of skin are less effective due to decrease in stem cell count, and therefore, stromal vascular fraction treatment contains stem cell provides a boost in repair and maintenance mechanism of the skin leaving smooth, healthy, radiant skin. Stromal vascular fraction is a naturally occurring stem cell found in bundles of adipose tissues and are the primary source of growth factors along with macrophages and other cells. Due to the presence of growth factors, the stromal vascular fraction is utilized to decrease inflammation present in many diseases. A stromal vascular fraction is adopted in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, joint replacement, osteoarthritis, diabetes, Crohn’s disease, and others.

Stromal Vascular Fraction Market: Overview

Stromal vascular fraction is a combination of adipose-derived stromal cells (ADSCs), endothelial cells (ECs), endothelial precursor cells (EPCs), smooth muscle cells, macrophages, pericytes, and pre-adipocytes in the aqueous state. Stromal vascular fraction is advantageous over alternative medical treatments as SVF has the ability to regulate patients own system with the main focus on cell repair and regulation of defective cells. Stromal vascular fraction is a promising field for disease prophylaxis and currently are in clinical trials.

Stromal Vascular Fraction Market: Segmentation

The global stromal vascular fraction market can be segmented on the basis of type of therapy, end-user, and region.

By Therapy Type

SVF Isolation Products

Enzymatic Isolation

Non-enzymatic Isolation

Automated POC Devices

SVF Aspirate Purification Products

SVF Transfer Products

By End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Stem Cell Banks/Laboratories

Others

By Application

Cosmetic

Soft-tissue

Orthopedic

Others

By Region

Global Stromal Vascular Fraction Market: Key Players

The report includes in-depth profiles of some of the key players that are financialy active in the competitive landscape of the global stromal vascular fraction market. Cytori Therapeutics Inc., IntelliCell BioSciences Inc. , Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., GE Healthcare (Biosafe Group SA), Lifecell Corporation (Allergen PLC), Tissue Genesis Inc., and InGeneron, Inc. are a few of the leading players in the global marketplace for stromal vascular fraction.

