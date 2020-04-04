Switchgear Market Outlook to 2023 – ABB, Hyosung, Alstom, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Hitachi, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Eaton, General Electric, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric, Powell Industries

Feb 2019, New York USA (News)- In this report, Research Reports Inc. studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Switchgear market for 2018-2023.

Switchgear is the combination of electrical disconnect switches, fuses or circuit breakers used to control, protect and isolate electrical equipment.

One of the basic functions of switchgear is protection, which is interruption of short-circuit and overload fault currents while maintaining service to unaffected circuits. Switchgear also provides isolation of circuits from power supplies. Besides, switchgear is also used to enhance system availability by allowing more than one source to feed a load.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Switchgear market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Major Market Players

ABB

Hyosung

Alstom

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Hitachi

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Eaton

General Electric

Toshiba

Mitsubishi Electric

Powell Industries

TE Connectivity

Larsen & Toubro

Elektrobudowa

Zpue

Lucy Electric

Hawker Siddeley Switchgear

Sel

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Switchgear market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Switchgear market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Switchgear players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Switchgear with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Switchgear submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

