The PC and Online Gaming Market is Scaling Rapidly Each Year

Latest market research report titled PC and Online Gaming in India 2015 illuminates the dynamics in the PC and online gaming business in India. A surge in demand for digital entertainment has provided alternate entertainment mediums huge opportunity in India. One of the popular digital entertainment segments is video gaming.

Video game is an interactive entertainment product that uses Personal Computers, Televisions, dedicated display, or mobile devices as a services delivery platform.

With falling prices of PC gaming products and improved disposable income levels, PC gaming has quickly grabbed the attention of youth. Due to the versatility and interactive nature of games of different subject and genre, the users feel more involved in this form of entertainment.

PC gaming is largely popular in urban and semi-urban areas of the country. Improved broadband internet quality and affordability has led to increased inclination towards online games and indulgences in online multiplayer mode in a standalone game.

Various genres of games are available on PC and online gaming platforms to cater to varied user preferences. PC gaming has witnessed the most adoption in India but it is mired by high piracy level to some extent. With better anti-piracy measures by developers and distributors of PC games and growing number of independent game developers, the opportunities are endless.

COMPANIES COVERED:

Private Companies

1. 7Seas Entertainment Ltd.

2. Dhruva Interactive Pvt. Ltd.

3. Games2win India Pvt. Ltd.

4. Nazara Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

5. Reliance Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

6. Zapak Digital Entertainment Ltd.

7. Electronic Arts Games (India) Pvt. Ltd.

8. Gameloft Software Pvt. Ltd.

9. Indiagames Ltd.

10. Ubisoft Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd.

Some Points from TOC:

Slide 1: Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Indicators

Slide 2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2011-12 – 2014-15), Inflation Rate: Monthly (Jul 2013 – Dec 2013)

Slide 3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Feb 2013 – Jul 2013), Exchange Rate: Half Yearly (Apr 2014 – Sep 2014)

Slide 4: Lending Rate: Annual (2011-12 – 2014-15), Trade Balance: Annual (2010-11 – 2013-14), FDI: Annual (2009-10 – 2012-13)

Introduction

Slide 5-8: Video Gaming – Overview, Segments of Gaming, PC Gaming – Value Chain, PC Gaming – Value Chain, Online Gaming – Value Chain

Market Overview

Slide 9: Market Overview – Global

Slide 10-14: Market Overview – India, PC Gaming – Overview, PC Gaming – Distribution Model, Online Gaming – Overview, Online Gaming – Revenue Model

Drivers & Challenges

Slide 15: Drivers and Challenges – Summary

Slide 16-22: Drivers

Slide 23-24: Challenges

Trends

Slide 25-33: Key Trends – PC and Online Gaming

Competitive Landscape

Slide 34: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Slide 35-75: Major Players

