Thermal Management Technologies for Semiconductor Microchips Market Scope, Share, Growth and Outlook to 2025

Thermal Management is the ability to control the temperature of a system by means of Technology based on Thermodynamics and Heat Transfer. A microprocessor chip (microchip) is the major source of heat generation in an electronic product; though it consumes power in milliwatts, the power density is very high. The adjacent components of a circuit board are severely affected by the high temperature. This necessitates the call for advanced heat-dissipation solutions for microchips. In addition, power electronics, medical devices, and various high-heat applications are designed in compressed sizes and require enhanced thermal technologies to absorb the heat penetration.

Aavid Thermalloy LLC

Alcoa

Amkor Technology

ANSYS

Control Resources

Cool Innovations

CPS Technologies Corp.

Dynatron

EBM-Papst

ETRI

Firepower Technology Llc

Intricast Company, Inc.

Jaro Thermal

Kooltronic

Laird Technologies

Liebert Corp.

Lytron

Marlow Industries Inc.

NMB Technologies Corp.

Noren Products

Parker Hannifin Corp

Polycold Systems

Qualtek Electronics Corp.

Rittal Corp.

Sunon Inc.

Tellurex

Tennmax

Unitrack Industries

Vortec

Wakefield-Vette Thermal Solutions

Segmentation by product

Metals

Alloys

Ceramics

Carbonaceous Materials

Segmentation by Application

Automotive Industry

Computers and Peripherals

Industry

Light-emitting Diode (LED) Lighting

Medical Equipment

Networking and Telecommunications

Consumer Electronics

Military and Aerospace

Renewable Energy

The regional scope of the study is as follows:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Primary sources are mainly industry experts from core and related industries, and suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, service providers, and organizations related to all segments of the industry's supply chain. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Global market size of Thermal Management Technologies for Semiconductor Microchips Market based on end-use industry and region, in terms of value. With the validation of data through primary interviews, the exact values of the overall parent market, and individual market sizes were determined and confirmed in this study.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Thermal Management Technologies for Semiconductor Microchips status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Thermal Management Technologies for Semiconductor Microchips development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

The key players in the market and their share in the global market are discussed. The new strategic plan and suggestions that will help old as well as new market players to maintain the competitiveness are also discussed. The Thermal Management Technologies for Semiconductor Microchips market report provides some important points related to growth factors, challenges, opportunities, end-user analysis and achievement and so on.

