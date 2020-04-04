Waste Management Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The new research from Global QYResearch on Waste Management Market Growth Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The waste management industry consists of all municipal solid waste (MSW) – including non-hazardous waste generated in households, commercial establishments and institutions, and non-hazardous industrial process wastes, agricultural wastes and sewage sludge. The industry’s value represents the amount of total typical charge per tonne for landfill multiplied by the volume of MSW generated. The industry’s volume represents the total MSW generation. Rise in environmental concerns along with inevitable increase in non-hazardous waste owing to rapid economic growth primarily across developing nations drive the demand for waste management. The other key factors that boost the growth of the waste management market include growth in adoption of recycling techniques and development of innovative technologies and advanced waste collection solutions to enhance collection processes. These also help in the development of a greener environment. The global Waste Management market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Waste Management volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Waste Management market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Clean Harbors

Waste Management

Suez Environment

Advanced Disposal Services

… Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Offshore

Onshore Segment by Application

Automotive

Manufacturing

Power Generation Utilities

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Primary Metals

Non-Metallic Minerals

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Waste Management Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Waste Management

1.2 Waste Management Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Waste Management Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Offshore

1.2.3 Onshore

1.3 Waste Management Segment by Application

1.3.1 Waste Management Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Manufacturing

1.3.4 Power Generation Utilities

1.3.5 Oil & Gas

1.3.6 Chemical

1.3.7 Primary Metals

1.3.8 Non-Metallic Minerals

1.4 Global Waste Management Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Waste Management Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Waste Management Market Size

1.5.1 Global Waste Management Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Waste Management Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Waste Management Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Waste Management Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Waste Management Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Waste Management Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Waste Management Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Waste Management Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Waste Management Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Waste Management Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Waste Management Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Waste Management Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Waste Management Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Waste Management Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Waste Management Production

3.4.1 North America Waste Management Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Waste Management Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Waste Management Production

3.5.1 Europe Waste Management Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Waste Management Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Waste Management Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Waste Management Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Waste Management Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Waste Management Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Waste Management Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Waste Management Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Waste Management Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Waste Management Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Waste Management Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Waste Management Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Waste Management Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Waste Management Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Waste Management Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Waste Management Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Waste Management Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Waste Management Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Waste Management Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Waste Management Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Waste Management Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Waste Management Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Waste Management Business

7.1 Clean Harbors

7.1.1 Clean Harbors Waste Management Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Waste Management Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Clean Harbors Waste Management Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Waste Management

7.2.1 Waste Management Waste Management Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Waste Management Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Waste Management Waste Management Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Suez Environment

7.3.1 Suez Environment Waste Management Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Waste Management Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Suez Environment Waste Management Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Advanced Disposal Services

7.4.1 Advanced Disposal Services Waste Management Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Waste Management Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Advanced Disposal Services Waste Management Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Waste Management Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Waste Management Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Waste Management

8.4 Waste Management Industrial Chain Analysis

