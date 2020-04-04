What is Specialty Glass Market Know How it will take Chemicals & Material to Next Level Benchmark during Forecast Period 2019-2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Specialty Glass Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Specialty glass such as borosilicate glass is a type of glass with silica and boron trioxide as the main glass-forming constituents. Borosilicate glasses are known for having very low coefficients of thermal expansion, making them resistant to thermal shock, more so than any other common glass. Such glass is less subject to thermal stress and is commonly used for the construction of reagent bottles.

Scope of the Report:

Because of its high resistant to corrosion, good thermal shock as well as other properties, borosilicate glass is welcomed by downstream consumers and the industry production experiences continuous increasing trend in the recent few years. Schott, Corning, Kavalier, Shandong Linuo and so on are among key players in borosilicate glass industry. In addition, there is no doubt that Schott and Corning are the symbols of high quality borosilicate glass.

Glass ceramic materials are typically characterized by high strength, high impact resistance, low co-efficient of thermal expansion and good resistance to thermal shock. Glass ceramic is mainly used in radomes, cookware, bake ware and cooktops, Telescopic mirrors, Insulators, Bioactive glass for biomaterials, engineering components etc. Schott and EuroKera are among key players in borosilicate glass industry.

The worldwide market for Specialty Glass is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 3100 million US$ in 2024, from 2610 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Specialty Glass in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Schott

EuroKera

NEG

Nipro

Corning

Kanger

Linuo

Yaohui Group

Duran

Kavalier

Tahsiang

Kedi

AGC

Sichuang Shubo

Tianxu

Saint-Gobain

Haoji

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Glass Ceramics

Borosilicate Glass

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Solar Energy Tubes

Laboratory Apparatus

Heat Glassware

Chemical Tubes

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Electronic and Electrical

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Specialty Glass market.

Chapter 1, to describe Specialty Glass Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Specialty Glass, with sales, revenue, and price of Specialty Glass, in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Specialty Glass, for each region, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Specialty Glass market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Specialty Glass sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Major Point of TOC: Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Specialty Glass Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Specialty Glass Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Specialty Glass by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Specialty Glass by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Specialty Glass by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Specialty Glass by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Specialty Glass by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Specialty Glass Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Specialty Glass Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Specialty Glass Market Forecast (2019-2024)

