Wind Tower Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The wind is one of the cleanest sources of power generation. Wind turbines harness the power of the wind to generate electricity. The energy present in the wind turns the blades around a rotor, which is connected to the main shaft that spins a generator to create electricity. A wind tower is the support structure for a wind turbine and its other components. It helps the wind turbine blades to safely clear the ground and elevate the turbine to an optimum height to generate electrical energy from the wind. As speed increases with altitude, it is better to install tall wind towers to produce maximum output.

Wind and solar energy are estimated to occupy a large share in the global energy mix, creating plentiful opportunities for the growth of the Wind Tower Market. Increasing demand for clean and reliable energy to reduce the global carbon emissions, and to maintain ecological balance by generating electricity through renewable resources are main pouring factors of the market. Moreover, factors such as number of ongoing projects, improvements in the wind power generation sector coupled with supportive government policies for the deployment of wind power generation systems fuelling the demand of the market. Governments are promoting wind energy as a substitute to traditional energy sources and positively influencing the market growth. The global Wind Tower market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wind Tower volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wind Tower market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

CS Wind

Enercon

Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment

Trinity Structural Towers

Vestas

WINDAR Renovables

AMBAU

BiFab

Dongkuk Steel

DCD Wind Towers

Gamesa

GE Renewable Energy

KGW

Siemens

Suzlon

WinWinD Power Energy

Petrosteel

Reuther STC

Nordex Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Tubular Steel

Concrete

Hybrid

Others Segment by Application

Offshore

Onshore

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Wind Tower Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wind Tower

1.2 Wind Tower Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wind Tower Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Tubular Steel

1.2.3 Concrete

1.2.4 Hybrid

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Wind Tower Segment by Application

1.3.1 Wind Tower Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Offshore

1.3.3 Onshore

1.4 Global Wind Tower Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Wind Tower Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Wind Tower Market Size

1.5.1 Global Wind Tower Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Wind Tower Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Wind Tower Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Wind Tower Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Wind Tower Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Wind Tower Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Wind Tower Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Wind Tower Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Wind Tower Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Wind Tower Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Wind Tower Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Wind Tower Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Wind Tower Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Wind Tower Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Wind Tower Production

3.4.1 North America Wind Tower Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Wind Tower Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Wind Tower Production

3.5.1 Europe Wind Tower Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Wind Tower Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Wind Tower Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Wind Tower Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Wind Tower Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Wind Tower Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Wind Tower Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Wind Tower Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Wind Tower Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Wind Tower Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Wind Tower Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Wind Tower Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Wind Tower Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Wind Tower Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Wind Tower Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Wind Tower Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Wind Tower Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Wind Tower Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Wind Tower Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Wind Tower Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Wind Tower Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Wind Tower Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wind Tower Business

7.1 CS Wind

7.1.1 CS Wind Wind Tower Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Wind Tower Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 CS Wind Wind Tower Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Enercon

7.2.1 Enercon Wind Tower Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Wind Tower Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Enercon Wind Tower Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment

7.3.1 Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment Wind Tower Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Wind Tower Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment Wind Tower Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Trinity Structural Towers

7.4.1 Trinity Structural Towers Wind Tower Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Wind Tower Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Trinity Structural Towers Wind Tower Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Vestas

7.5.1 Vestas Wind Tower Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Wind Tower Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Vestas Wind Tower Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 WINDAR Renovables

7.6.1 WINDAR Renovables Wind Tower Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Wind Tower Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 WINDAR Renovables Wind Tower Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 AMBAU

7.7.1 AMBAU Wind Tower Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Wind Tower Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 AMBAU Wind Tower Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 BiFab

7.8.1 BiFab Wind Tower Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Wind Tower Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 BiFab Wind Tower Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Dongkuk Steel

7.9.1 Dongkuk Steel Wind Tower Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Wind Tower Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Dongkuk Steel Wind Tower Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 DCD Wind Towers

7.10.1 DCD Wind Towers Wind Tower Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Wind Tower Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 DCD Wind Towers Wind Tower Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Gamesa

7.12 GE Renewable Energy

7.13 KGW

7.14 Siemens

7.15 Suzlon

7.16 WinWinD Power Energy

7.17 Petrosteel

7.18 Reuther STC

7.19 Nordex

8 Wind Tower Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Wind Tower Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wind Tower

8.4 Wind Tower Industrial Chain Analysis

