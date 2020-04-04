Workflow Orchestration Solutions Market – Top players are ServiceNow, Inc., Dalet S.A., Nuance Communications, Inc., Prime Focus Technologies., SAP SE

Orchestration is a term which refers to automating a lot of things at once. The main aim of orchestration is to optimize and streamline common, repeatable procedures to ensure accurate, faster deployment of software. Orchestration takes advantage of manifold tasks that are mechanized in order to automatically perform a larger process or workflow. Workflow orchestration solutions are mainly used to operate and streamline workflows more effectively by orchestrating the major elements, technical procedures, and physical tasks of live or video-on demand (VOD) production, broadcasting, and distribution workflows. Post-production houses, content owners, broadcasters, and other media organizations face the challenge of adapting to the media industry’s continuous change. Therefore, they are creating huge opportunities for workflow orchestrated solutions in order to reduce complexity and the number of steps required to broadcast rich, multimedia content. Workflow orchestrated solutions help in generating and distributing content to growing number of platforms, in an increasing number of formats and versions.

The global workflow orchestration solutions market is primarily driven by increasing demand for workflow orchestration solutions among broadcasting companies in order to increase the productivity and efficiency level of their organization. Furthermore, growing requirement for high volume transformation and processing by Big Data workflows is also anticipated to fuel the demand for workflow orchestration solutions across the globe. In addition, the growing need for digital transformation to enhance business results with strategic decisions is another major factor which is expected to propel the growth of the workflow orchestration solutions market in the forthcoming years. Growing adoption of cloud-based orchestration solutions is also anticipated to boost the growth of the market. This is primarily because cloud-based solutions offer several advantages such as reduction in time spent on manual tasks and enhanced accuracy. However, the lack of technical experts and high cost associated with the implementation of workflow orchestration solutions market is a major factor which is likely to hinder the growth of the market across the world.

The global workflow orchestration solutions market can be segmented based on type, enterprise, end-use industries, and geography. Based on type, the workflow orchestration solutions market can be categorized into data center orchestration, cloud orchestration, business process orchestration, security orchestration, and network management. In terms of enterprise, the market can be bifurcated into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. On the basis of end-use industries, the global workflow orchestration solutions market can be segmented into IT & telecom; retail & consumer goods; banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI); media & entertainment; government; healthcare & pharmaceutical; manufacturing & automotive; travel & hospitality; and others.

In terms of region, the global workflow orchestration solutions market can be segregated into Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. The workflow orchestration solutions market in North America is estimated to grow at a substantial rate throughout the forecast period. This is primarily because businesses are shifting their focus toward digitalization for realigning business processes in the region. Furthermore, the workflow orchestration solutions market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period. Many broadcasting companies in the region are emphasized on adopting new and advanced technologies in order to enhance their business process. Therefore, this is creating new demand for workflow orchestration solutions in the region.

Major players operating in the global workflow orchestration solutions market include ServiceNow, Inc., Dalet S.A., Nuance Communications, Inc., Prime Focus Technologies., SAP SE, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Ooyala, Inc., Dimetis GmbH, Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, CA Technologies, Oracle Corporation, Arvato AG, Micro Focus, Ayehu Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, Inc., VMware Inc. and BMC Software, Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

