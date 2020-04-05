2018-2025 Grippers Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast

Global Grippers Industry

This report studies the global Grippers market status and forecast, categorizes the global Grippers market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The global Grippers market is valued at 850 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1060 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

SCHUNK

SMC

Destaco

IAI

Parker Hannifin

Festo

Yamaha Motor

SMAC

Gimatic

PHD

HIWIN

Camozzi

Zimmer

Sichuan Dongju

Gripper is a tool mounted on the equipment to grip work pieces. By opening and closing the fingers powered by electric or pneumatic power, the gripper grips and releases work pieces.

Electric gripper and pneumatic gripper are two different types of gripper both widely used in various automation applications. Compared with pneumatic gripper, electric gripper are more cleaner grippers, need no air lines and save on power and maintenance, and electric gripper is more suitable to be used for detect grip.

Compared with pneumatic gripper, electric gripper is relatively a new born product; but the market of electric gripper is growing with a quite considerable speed. There are two types of electric grippers which are commonly produced and used, which includes two-finger electric gripper and three-finger electric gripper. Electric gripper is environmentally friendly and much more silent at operating, and they are more suitable than pneumatic gripper in many application situation.

Worldwide, there are a lot of gripper manufacturers; and there is growing number of enterprises are entering the market attracted by the market potential. SCHUNK, SMC, IAI, Parker Hannifin and Festo are the top five manufacturers of gripper in the market currently; they account more than half of the market total production volume of gripper.

North America and Europe are the largest markets of gripper currently; but the market of gripper in Asia-Pacific is forecasted to experience a higher growth speed in the following five years due to the growing downstream demand.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Electric Grippers

Pneumatic Grippers

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automotive Manufacturing

Electonics/Electrical

Metal Products

Food/Beverage/Personal Care

Rubber/Plastics

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Grippers capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Grippers manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Grippers are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Grippers Manufacturers

Grippers Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Grippers Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

