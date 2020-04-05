Aluminium Fluoride Market Survey Report 2017 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2022

Aluminium fluoride (AlF3) is a white powder, which is mainly used as an additive for the production of primary aluminium metal. It essentially lowers the melting point of the alumina feed and together with cryolite, it increases the electrolyte’s conductivity of the solution, reducing the electric power consumption.

The global market for Aluminium Fluoride will grow at a CAGR of 4.5% by 2022.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Aluminium Fluoride market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2012-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the Aluminium Fluoride market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Aluminium Fluoride market on a global level.

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global Aluminium Fluoride market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.

The study provides a decisive view on the aluminium fluoride market by segmenting the market based on applications. All the application segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022.

Top Vendors in the Global Aluminium Fluoride Market: Fluorsid, Yizhanghongyuan, Rio Tinto Alcan, Mexichem, Do Fluoride Chemical, Derivados del Floor, Industries Chimiques du Fluor, NFIL, JPMC, 20+ companies covered and others.

Key Applications:-

Aluminum

Glass & Ceramic

Chemical

Key Regions:-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2022?

What are the key factors driving the global Aluminium Fluoride market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key players in the Aluminium Fluoride market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

