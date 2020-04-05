Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) Market: Growing Need for High Resolution Microscopy to Drive Market Growth

The global atomic force microscopes (AFM) market was valued at around US$ 471.9 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to register a stable CAGR of over 4.5% during the forecast period 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.”

Growing need for high resolution microscopy and rising adoption of atomic force microscopy in biology and biomedicine has increased the penetration and growth of the atomic force microscopes (AFM) market globally. The market in North America is expanding at the highest CAGR of 5.7% on the backdrop of numerous technological innovations in advanced microscopy.

The growing necessity for high resolution microscopy offering high scanning quality and great degree of accuracy has increased the demand for atomic force microscopes globally. High resolution microscopes are necessary to get three-dimensional surface profile of a sample. Various nanotechnology providers across the world are deploying advanced microscopes in order to tackle a wide range of nano scale research demands.

Numerous players from North America are continuously offering technologically advanced high resolution atomic force microscopy solutions for accurate measurements. In February 2017, Canada based Integrated Circuit Scanning Probe Instruments (ICSPI), a provider of scanning probe instruments, developed the highest resolution single-chip atomic force microscope (AFM) for different fields of science and technology. Key trends prevalent in the atomic force microscopes (AFM) market are AFM for drug development, single chip AFM, improved probe technology, technological advancements, and strategic collaboration.

The application segment is divided into smartphones, life sciences and biology, semiconductors and electronics, nanomaterial science and others. Life sciences and biology segment is anticipated to dominate the market owing to growing adoption of atomic force microscopes in the biology sector due to the benefits that AFM brings to biology such as determining high-resolution structure, examining mechanical properties, and determining force interactions, all at the nanometer scale.