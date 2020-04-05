Auto Tyre Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2024

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Auto Tyre Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Auto Tyre Market

Auto tyre is a ring-shaped vehicle component that covers the wheel’s rim to protect it and enable better vehicle performance. Auto tyres provide traction between the vehicle and the road while providing a flexible cushion that absorbs shock.

Europe is the largest consumption market while it is also a larger supplier of auto tyres. Based on the high-developed automotive industry, the auto tyre industry started early and three of the top five auto tyre manufacturers set their headquarters in Europe. They are France based Mechilin, Germany based Continental AG and Italy based Pirelli.

U.S. is the second largest market of auto tyres. With the fast development of automotive industry in last century, many manufacturers built plants in US, Canada and Brazil to meet this market demand. Likely, Japan is also a major supplier of auto tyres, with its mature auto tyre industry and developed manufacturing industry.

In the global market, the cooperation and acquisition between companies is common. When come into a new market, cooperation with domestic companies is a good way to occupy the market share. Through this way, companies can make use of resource adequately.

According to this study, over the next five years the Auto Tyre market will register a 2.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 183800 million by 2024, from US$ 162000 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Auto Tyre business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Auto Tyre market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Auto Tyre value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Bias Tire

Radial Tire

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Light Truck Tyre

Truck/Bus Tyre

Passenger Car Tyre

@Get Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3744373-global-auto-tyre-market-growth-2019-2024

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Bridgestone

Michelin

Goodyear

Continental

Pirelli

Hankook

Sumitomo

Yokohama

Maxxis

Zhongce

GITI Tire

Cooper Tire

Kumho Tire

Toyo Tire

MRF

Apollo Tyres

Triangle Group

Nexen Tire

Hengfeng Rubber

Shandong Linglong

Double Coin

Jinyu Tyre

Sailun Tires

Shandong Deruibo

Shengtai Tyre

PT Gajah

Ceat

BRISA

Qingdao Doublestar

Jiangshu Tongyong

Guizhou Tyre

South China

Shandong Hengyu

Kenda Rubber

Double Happiness

Nankang Rubber

Aeolus Tyre

Birla Tyres

Xingyuan Tyre

Chaoyang Tyre

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3744373-global-auto-tyre-market-growth-2019-2024

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Auto Tyre consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Auto Tyre market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Auto Tyre manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Auto Tyre with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Auto Tyre submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Auto Tyre Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Auto Tyre Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Auto Tyre Segment by Type

2.2.1 Bias Tire

2.2.2 Radial Tire

2.3 Auto Tyre Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Auto Tyre Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Auto Tyre Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Auto Tyre Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Auto Tyre Segment by Application

2.4.1 Light Truck Tyre

2.4.2 Truck/Bus Tyre

2.4.3 Passenger Car Tyre

2.5 Auto Tyre Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Auto Tyre Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Auto Tyre Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Auto Tyre Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Auto Tyre by Players

3.1 Global Auto Tyre Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Auto Tyre Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Auto Tyre Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Auto Tyre Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Auto Tyre Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Auto Tyre Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Auto Tyre Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Auto Tyre Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Auto Tyre Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Auto Tyre Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Auto Tyre by Regions

4.1 Auto Tyre by Regions

4.1.1 Global Auto Tyre Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Auto Tyre Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Auto Tyre Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Auto Tyre Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Auto Tyre Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Auto Tyre Consumption Growth

5 Americas

………

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Auto Tyre

Table Product Specifications of Auto Tyre

Figure Auto Tyre Report Years Considered

Figure Market Research Methodology

Figure Global Auto Tyre Consumption Growth Rate 2014-2024 (K Units)

Figure Global Auto Tyre Value Growth Rate 2014-2024 ($ Millions)

Table Auto Tyre Consumption CAGR by Region 2014-2024 ($ Millions)

Figure Product Picture of Bias Tire

Table Major Players of Bias Tire

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)