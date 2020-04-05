Automotive Adhesives Market Global Insights and Trends, Forecast 2019 to 2025 | 3M, Bondo, Arkema

Global Automotive Adhesives Market Research Report 2019 to 2025 provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability.

Adhesives currently utilized in the automotive industry are mostly synthetic in nature, with raw materials such as vinyl acetate monomer, acrylics, polyester resins, epoxide resins, amine based resins, ethylene, and propylene among others.

Body-in-white is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 4.1% over the forecast period owing to the rising popularity of high performance adhesion solutions in vehicles, which helps in reducing overall weight, therebyving the fuel consumption.

This report studies the global market size of Automotive Adhesives in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Automotive Adhesives in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Automotive Adhesives market by top players/brands, region, type and end user.

Top manufacturers in Automotive Adhesives Market are: 3M, Bondo, Arkema, Bostik, Ashland, BASF, Bemis, Covestro, DuPont, EMS-Chemie, H.B. Fuller, Henkel and others.

This report segments the Global Automotive Adhesives Market on the basis of Types:

Acrylic

PVA

Polyurethane

Styrenic Block

Epoxy

EVA

Others

On the Basis of Application the Global Automotive Adhesives Market is segmented into:

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Others

Regional Analysis For Automotive Adhesives Market:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

South America

Middle East & Africa

