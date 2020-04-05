Automotive OLED Lighting Market 2019 – Industry Size, Analysis, Researches, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

OLED is an “”organic light-emitting diode”” (Organic Light Emitting Diode) acronym. Different from current a semiconductor crystal composition using LED, OLED is an organic material.

OLED offers completely new possibilities in lamp and luminaire design. As panel radiators they are suitable for use as signal light, taillight or even in the car interior lighting. The result: homogeneous light surfaces in all shapes and many colors, durable and energy efficient.

Scope of the Report:

The OLED Automotive Lighting includes exterior lighting and interior lighting. The exterior lighting occupies most part of the production. The main production base is located in the Europe, so Europe is the largest production region in the world.

Currently, most country has the policy support in the OLED Automotive Lighting due to the energy conservation. The sales price is relative high than LED automotive lighting, so the demand is small now and it means that it is likely only to be used for premium models in the next few years. As more ripe the technology, lower the cost, and the demand will have a big breakthrough. According to economic level, Europe and USA will be main sales region.

The worldwide market for Automotive OLED Lighting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 93.1% over the next five years, will reach 21 million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Automotive OLED Lighting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

OSRAM

Hella

Yeolight Technology

Konica Minolta Pioneer

Astron FIAMM

Stanley

Magneti Marelli

ZKW

Koito

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Exterior Lighting

Interior Lighting

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

OEM

Aftermarket

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive OLED Lighting Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Automotive OLED Lighting Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive OLED Lighting by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive OLED Lighting by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive OLED Lighting by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive OLED Lighting by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Automotive OLED Lighting by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive OLED Lighting Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive OLED Lighting Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Automotive OLED Lighting Market Forecast (2019-2024)



