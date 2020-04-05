Bio-based Films Market Research Report Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Bio-based films have a lower environmental impact as compared to the commercial films thus are becoming very popular. Bio-based films have a lot of potential for use in the packaging industry thus are garnering a lot of attention. Government support towards environment-friendly products and increasing awareness about bio-based films is fuelling the demand for bio-based films.

Request a PDF Brochure With Future [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=29708

Market Overview:

Bio derived products are used to produce bio-based films and thus are bio-degradable. Renewable raw materials are used to prepare bio-based films. For example, by-products from soy oil industry are used to prepare soy-protein based films and marine wastes are used to prepare chitosan and agar films. Proteins used for bio-based films are biodegradable, renewable and easily available. This is the reason why bio-based films are becoming widely popular.

The most popular bio-based films are sourced from soy. Apart from soy, zein obtained from corn and keratin obtained from low-value chicken feather are used for the preparation of bio-based films. Bio-based films with these components show good mechanical properties. Pea proteins are also being widely used for manufacturing bio-based films. Bio-based films made from pea proteins can resist UV light transmission because of the presence of amino acids such as phenylalanine, tryptophan, and tyrosine as well as the presence of disulfide bonds in the network.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing focus on packaging films made from bio-based sources such as proteins and polysaccharides has increased the demand for bio-based films. In the food industry, introduction of edible bio-based films has fuelled this demand further. Bio-based films are also finding a lot of application in the medical industry owing to their biocompatibility. Medical applications such as wound management, space filling implants and controlled drug release are making use of bio-based films. Owing to the widespread application in the medical field, Bio-based Films market is estimated to grow in the forecast period.

Strict laws regarding the use of semi-synthetic and synthetic bio-based films in food packaging are expected to increase the demand for bio-based films. Semi-synthetic and synthetic films have adverse effects on food when they come in contact with the food so the governments of various countries are urging against the use of such films. Various advantages offered by bio-based films such as easy raw material availability, biocompatibility, and eco-friendly characteristics are having a positive influence on the growth of Bio-based Films market.