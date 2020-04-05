Biopharmaceutical Market Worth US$ 278,232.9 Mn by 2020

North America is the largest market for the biopharmaceuticals. This is due to technological advancements in the region. In terms of types, monoclonal antibodies are the fastest growing segment. In terms of therapeutic application, oncology is the largest segment in the biopharmaceuticals market. Biopharmaceuticals have wide applications in the pharmaceutical industry.

Biopharmaceuticals are pharmaceutical products which are produced through biotechnology methods involving recombinant DNA techniques, hybridoma techniques, and purification processes. Biopharmaceutical production involves the use of biological sources, either live organisms or their active components. They are made up of proteins and nucleic acids and target specific diseases and patients groups. Biopharmaceuticals are used in the treatment of various chronic diseases such as cardiovascular, metabolic, neurological, cancer, and other rare diseases for which there are no available treatments. It has lead to enhancement of the quality of healthcare and has improved the quality of life of patients. Various biopharmaceuticals used for treating such diseases are monoclonal antibodies, erythropoietin, growth hormones, recombinant proteins, recombinant human insulin, purified proteins, interferon, vaccines, and other biopharmaceuticals. Factors such as high costs of biopharmaceuticals, entry of low-cost biosimilars, and risk of side-effects posed by biopharmaceuticals act as major restraints for the biopharmaceuticals market. The global biopharmaceuticals market was valued at US$ 161,851.6 Mn in 2014 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.4% to reach US$ 278,232.9 Mn by 2020.

The North America biopharmaceuticals market was valued at US$ 64,681.3 Mn in 2014 and is expected to reach US$ 111,598.2 Mn by 2020 at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period. One of the latest trends in the global biopharmaceuticals market is outsourcing, wherein biopharmaceutical companies enter into partnerships with contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) to produce biopharmaceutical drug substances. This reduces the overall investment to launch a new product in the market and helps gain market access with ease.

Pfizer, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Sanofi, Amgen Inc., AbbVie Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Biogen Idec, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, and Novartis AG are some of the leading players in the global market for biopharmaceuticals. Some of the other players in the biopharmaceuticals market are GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, and Abbott Laboratories.

