Chlorine Meter Market Analysis, Growth Factors, Development Trends and Forecast to 2028

Chlorine Meter: Market outlook

Chlorine is one of the most common disinfectants used for the treatment of drinking water and wastewater, and water used for spas and pools. The chlorine can be added to the water in different forms including sodium hypochlorite, calcium hypochlorite, or in some cases, chlorine gas. The chlorine is added to the water to inactivate or combat against bacteria and viruses that cause contamination of the water which results in several water-borne diseases. Chlorine meter is a device which is used to check the chlorine levels in wastewater, drinking water, pools, spas, and others. The chlorine meter effectively and efficiently measures combined chlorine, total chlorine, and residual chlorine from the water samples to check the potability of the water. Chlorine meter is widely used to measure the correct amount of chlorine to be added in the water either in households or industrial applications. The market for chlorine meter is anticipated to witness an upsurge in demand owing to increasing concern regarding the proper water sanitation systems and the need for a sophisticated measuring instrument to keep a note on the water quality.

Demand for water sanitization is leading to greater usage of disinfectants like chlorine which is fuelling the growth of chlorine measuring device: Chlorine Meter

The precise measurement of chlorine content is vital in maintaining a high standard of living. The addition of chlorine contributes to the sanitation and proper hygiene of drinking water and food, and it helps in disinfection of wastewater used in several industrial processes. The increasing concern about water degradation is resulting in measures taken to improve the water quality along the length of its applications. Chlorine is effective and economic disinfectant used for the treatment of water. Chlorine meter is a measuring instrument, which accurately measures the chlorine content of water, is easy to use and maintain and thus finds strong market prospects. The driver for chlorine meter market is the use of chlorine meter in measuring the chlorine content throughout the drinking water distribution system. The purpose of chlorine meter helps water treatment operatives to efficiently identify the points at which the remaining chlorine declines, this sudden drop in the level of chlorine residual indicates a leak in the drinking water distribution system. Thus using chlorine meter can find out the issues related to water distribution system along with the quality of water. Besides, chlorine meter is used by swimming pool operators to monitor the chlorine level on a daily basis to ensure proper water condition and hygiene of the water. The use of chlorine meter in other industrial purposes like food and beverage processing industry, chemical processing industry, cooling tower of power plants, petrochemical refineries, and the HVAC systems, and pharmaceutical industry to properly treat the water and measure the chlorine level is further anticipated to fuel the market for chlorine meter.

Global Chlorine Meter: Market Segmentation

On the basis of chlorine type, the global chlorine meter market has been segmented as-

Free chlorine

Combined Chlorine

Total Chlorine

On the basis of application, the global chlorine meter market has been segmented as-

Household drinking water

Swimming pools and spas

Water treatment plants

Food and beverage processing industry

Chemical processing

Cooling tower of power plants, petrochemical refineries, and the HVAC systems

Pharmaceutical

Others

On the basis of region, the global chlorine meter market has been segmented as-

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Global Chlorine Meter: Key Players

Some of the major players of Chlorine Meter market include: Analyticon Instruments Corporation, Aquas Inc., Panomex Inc., Thomas Scientific, Hanna Instruments, S. L. Technologies, Spectrum Technologies, and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

The regions like North America and Europe are anticipated to witness a strong demand for chlorine meter owing to increasing concerns regarding proper sanitization and treatment of water both in the household and industrial sectors. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to offer greater market growth for chlorine meter owing to an increasing standard of living of consumers, and increasing government initiatives to maintain proper sanitization of water.

The manufacturers of chlorine meter are focusing on offering the device with an advanced software control program, an expanded memory for increasing the storage capacity, and the ability to use rechargeable batteries to provide consumers with an easy and efficient chlorine measurement system.

The chlorine meter market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the chlorine meter market, including but not limited to: regional markets, chlorine type, and applications.