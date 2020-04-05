Conditional Access System Market: Increase in Penetration of Digital Television Worldwide

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research, the global conditional access system market was valued at US$ 2,694.9 Mn in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2026 to reach US$ 5,381.2 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was a significant contributor, in terms of revenue, to the conditional access systems market in 2016. With high adoption of advanced services such as high definition (HD) television, internet protocol television (IPTV), and others, North America is expected to maintain its dominant position in the market throughout the forecast period.

Increase in penetration of digital television worldwide is a major factor expected to fuel the expansion of the conditional access system market across the globe. The conditional access systems market is primarily dominated by pay television (TV) subscribers, who account for more than 70% of the total market revenue. Conditional access systems are used to provide content security for digital television service providers and are located within receivers at consumers’ end.

This makes digital television a prominent factor responsible for the expansion of the conditional access systems market. Thus, the demand for conditional access solutions is expected to rise substantially with an increase in penetration of digital television worldwide. Furthermore, the transition from analog to digital television services is a significant factor boosting the penetration of digital television globally. With a transition to digital television across the globe, the demand for interoperable set-top boxes (iSTB) is expected to increase substantially in the coming years, thereby fueling the conditional access systems market.

The global conditional access systems market is segmented based on solution, application, and geographic regions. Based on solution, the global conditional access systems market is classified into smartcard-based CAS and card-less CAS. In 2017, the smartcard-based CAS segment accounted for a significant market share, in terms of revenue, of the global conditional access systems market. Smartcard-based CAS is the traditional solution based on smartcards, which are installed on consumers’ receiver devices. Card-less CAS accounted for a lower share of the market in 2017.

However, due to low operational costs and enhanced security offered by these solutions, the demand for card-less CAS is anticipated to rise at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Furthermore, in terms of application, the global conditional access systems market is categorized into television broadcasting services, Internet services, and digital radio broadcasting services. In 2017, the television broadcasting services segment accounted for a prominent share of the global conditional access systems market.