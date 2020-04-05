Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market (by applications (dentistry, ENT applications, breast imaging, and orthopedic conditions), detector type (flat-panel image detector, image intensifier detector), field of view (large, small FOV system), end user (imaging centers, hospital and clinics, and academic and research institutes)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Cone Beam Computed Tomography. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Cone Beam Computed Tomography cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Cone Beam Computed Tomography growth factors.

The forecast Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Cone Beam Computed Tomography on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.82% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) is a medical imaging method, which permits perfect, three-dimensional (3D) imaging of hard tissue structures. Medical experts use this system to restructure a 3D image of patient’s structure of various regions such as ears, nose, and throat (ENT), dental for teeth; oral and maxillofacial region such as mouth, jaw, and neck. It is predominantly used in dental and for depth imaging. CBCT device can easily rotate around the patient and capturing data using a cone-shaped X-ray beam. CBCT system is a modification of traditional computed tomography (CT) systems. CBCT uses cone-shaped x-ray beam and two-dimensional detectors instead of fan-shaped x-ray beam and one-dimensional detectors.

Further, growing wide range of CBCT system for dental disorder and growth in geriatric population is driving the growth of CBCT market. As per an article published by NCBI, India suffers from disparities in terms of oral health care and 95% of the population suffers from periodontal disease. Several benefits offered by CBCT system such as easy patient positioning, perfect 3D image, complete 3D re-establishment and display from any angle supports the growth of CBCT market. According to FDI World Dental Federation estimations, seven out of ten Indian children have untreated dental caries, nearly 100 Indian babies are bone with clefts every day, and the majority of them do not survive. Addition to this, increasing use of CBCT system in the medical field such as breast imaging is likely to bring more opportunities in the coming years. On the contrary, the high cost of the CBCT system is anticipated to hinder the market growth.

Among the geographies, North America has led the growth of CBCT market. The factors driving the growth in this region are due to a large number of patients suffering from a dental disorder such as tooth loss, periodontal disease, and dental cavities. Furthermore, rising geriatric population and increase in a number of women suffering from breast cancer are also boosting the growth to CBCT market.

Market Segmentation by Applications, Detector Type, the Field Of View, and End User

The report on global cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) market covers segments such as applications, detector type, the field of view, and end user. On the basis of applications, the sub-markets include dentistry, ENT applications, breast imaging, and orthopedic conditions. On the basis of detector type, the sub-markets include flat-panel image detector and image intensifier detector. On the basis of the field of view, the sub-markets include large FOV system and small FOV system. On the basis of an end user, the sub-markets include imaging centers, hospital and clinics, and academic and research institutes.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Prexion Corporation, J.Morita Mfg Corp, Cefla S.C, DENTSPLY SIRONA, DANAHER Corporation, CURVE BEAM, ASAHIROENTGEN IND.CO., LTD., VATECH CO., LTD., PLANMECA OY, and CARESTREAM HEALTH.

