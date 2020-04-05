Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2024
“Crop protection (agrochemicals) products refer to the chemical product used in the agriculture industry.
Owing to the abundant raw material resource and mature technology, there are many crop protection (agrochemicals) manufacturers all over the world. While Philippines have several local crop protection (agrochemicals) suppliers and it mainly import crop protection (agrochemicals) from other countries.
Major market participants in Philippines are Syngenta, Bayer Crop Science, BASF, Dow Agro Sciences, Monsanto, DuPont, Adama, Nufarm, FMC, UPL, LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation, Sinochem and Rotam etc. Among them, LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation is a local supplier. Philippines top eight suppliers’ revenue took a share of 76.45% in 2017.
According to this study, over the next five years the Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 280 million by 2024, from US$ 230 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Insecticide
Fungicide
Herbicide
Molluscicide
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Rice
Banana and Pineapple
Other Fruit
Vegetables
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Syngenta
Bayer Crop Science
BASF
Dow Agro Sciences
Monsanto
DuPont
Adama
Nufarm
FMC
UPL
LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation
Sinochem
Rotam
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
>Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) by Players
Chapter Four: Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Market Forecast
