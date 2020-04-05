Data Integration Software Market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% from 2018 to 2026.

According to a recent market report published by Persistence Market research titled, “Data Integration Software Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026”, the Data Integration Software Market was valued at US$ 3,366.5 Mn in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% from 2018 to 2026. Rising need for products or services supporting digital transformation and ease in data management are the major factors driving the growth of Data Integration Software market.

Data integration is the process in which heterogeneous data is combined or retrieved from different sources to form a meaningful or valuable information. Data Integration primarily supports the analytical processing of large data sets by combining, aligning and merging each data set from different sources or organizational department. Data Integration is extremely useful in case of merging systems of two different companies to provide a unified view of company’s data assets.

Data Integration Software Market: Segmental Forecast

Data Integration Software is categorized on the basis of deployment, component, end-user and region. On the basis of deployment type the Data Integration Software market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. The revenue contribution from the cloud segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.

On the basis of component, the Data Integration Software market is segmented as software and services. The services segment is further bifurcated into managed services, consulting services and other professional services. The services segment is expected to register a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-user, the global Data Integration Software market is segmented into BFSI, IT and Telecom, government, retail and consumer goods, healthcare, manufacturing and others. The revenue contribution from healthcare segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.

Data Integration Software Market: Regional Insights

This report also covers trends driving each segment and offers analysis and insights regarding the potential of Data Integration Software Market in regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Japan, South East Asia and Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, China is projected to exhibit relatively high growth in the global market, registering a CAGR of 15.3% over the forecast period. Revenue from the Data Integration Software Market in North America and Europe is expected to collectively account for over 43% of the global Data Integration Software Market revenue in 2018. Data Integration Software Market providers can focus on expanding across several countries in China and North American regions.

Data Integration Software Market: Vendor Insights

Key competitors in Data Integration Software Market are IBM Corp., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Boomi, Talend Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Informatica LLC and others