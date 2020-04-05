Dental Material Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2024
Dental materials are fabricated materials used in dentistry practices. Dental materials are of different types and they have different characteristics which is related to their intended purpose. Dental restorative material can resume damaged teeth’s original form and functioning
In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising dental patients, so in the next few years, Dental Material revenue will show a trend of steady growth.
According to this study, over the next five years the Dental Material market will register a 7.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7340 million by 2024, from US$ 5200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Dental Material business, shared in Chapter 3.
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Ceramic
Amalgam
Composite
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Dental Clinic
Hospital
Other
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Dental Material Market. Some of the key players profiled include
3M ESPE
Dentsply Sirona
Danaher
Ivoclar Vivadent
Mitsui Chemicals
GC Corporation
Ultradent
Shofu Dental
VOCO GmbH
Coltene
VITA Zahnfabrik
Upcera Dental
Aidite
Huge Dental
Kuraray Noritake Dental
Zirkonzahn
The Dental Material Market report demonstrates market dynamics including growth drivers, opportunities and trends spearheading present nature and future status of this market. The report is supplemented with various indicators which are believed to growth of the market during the forecast period.
Global Dental Material Market: Competitive Landscape
The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Dental Material Market, positioning of all the major players in industry. Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities
