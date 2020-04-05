Dental Material Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2024

New Research Report on “Global Dental Material Market Growth 2019-2024” added by www.MarketResearchNest.com in its database

Dental materials are fabricated materials used in dentistry practices. Dental materials are of different types and they have different characteristics which is related to their intended purpose. Dental restorative material can resume damaged teeth’s original form and functioning

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising dental patients, so in the next few years, Dental Material revenue will show a trend of steady growth.

According to this study, over the next five years the Dental Material market will register a 7.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7340 million by 2024, from US$ 5200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Dental Material business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Ceramic

Amalgam

Composite

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Dental Clinic

Hospital

Other

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Dental Material Market. Some of the key players profiled include

3M ESPE

Dentsply Sirona

Danaher

Ivoclar Vivadent

Mitsui Chemicals

GC Corporation

Ultradent

Shofu Dental

VOCO GmbH

Coltene

VITA Zahnfabrik

Upcera Dental

Aidite

Huge Dental

Kuraray Noritake Dental

Zirkonzahn

The Dental Material Market report demonstrates market dynamics including growth drivers, opportunities and trends spearheading present nature and future status of this market.

Global Dental Material Market: Competitive Landscape

