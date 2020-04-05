Dithiocarbamate Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2024

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Dithiocarbamate Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

“A dithiocarbamate is a functional group in organic chemistry. It is the analog of a carbamate in which both oxygen atoms are replaced by sulfur atoms. Dithiocarbamates specifically ethylene bisdithiocarbamates (EBDCs), in the form of complexes with manganese (maneb), zinc (zineb) or a combination of manganese and zinc (mancozeb), have been used extensively as fungicides in agriculture from the 1940s. Ethylenebisdithiocarbamates (EBDCs) are a group of non-systemic (surface acting) fungicides. EBDCs active ingredients approved for use are mancozeb, maneb, zineb and others. The most EBDC usage involves mancozeb.

At present, China, India, Colombia (UPL) is the world’s major production areas. US and European production capacity has been transferred to China and India. India is the world’s largest producer and export area. Brazil, the United States, Southeast Asia and Europe imported Indian products.

In the future, the global Ethylenebisdithiocarbamates (EBDCs) will grow further. At present, manufacturers in China and India are expanding their capacity. EBDCs market will become more intense. The African market will be the new focus of competition. At present, many companies as well as began to enter the market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Dithiocarbamate market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 870 million by 2024, from US$ 710 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Dithiocarbamate business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Dithiocarbamate market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Dithiocarbamate value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Mancozeb

Propineb

Zineb

Thiram

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Fruits and Vegetables

Agricultural Crops

Horticultural and Ornamental

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

UPL

Indofil

Coromandel International

Limin Chemical

Dow AgroSciences

Bayer CropScience

Hebei Shuangji Chemical

Nantong Baoye Chemical

XI’AN MPC Stock

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Dithiocarbamate consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Dithiocarbamate market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Dithiocarbamate manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Dithiocarbamate with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Dithiocarbamate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

>Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Dithiocarbamate by Players

Chapter Four: Dithiocarbamate by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Dithiocarbamate Market Forecast

