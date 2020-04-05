DRONE DATA SERVICES 2019 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

Drone Data Services – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds "Drone Data Services – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025" To Its Research Database.

Description:

Drone Data Services is a new way use drone to monitor, investigate and collect information.

Drone Data Services has become a new industry, play an irreplaceable role in electric power supervision, agricultural plant protection, topography, fire safety, and other industries applications .

In 2018, the global Drone Data Services market size was 220 million US$ and it is expected to reach 8190 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 57.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Drone Data Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Drone Data Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

PrecisionHawk

DroneDeploy

DroneCloud

4DMapper

Sentera

Pix4D

Skycatch

Dronifi

Airware

Agribotix

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mapping & Surveying

Photogrammetry

3D Modeling

Market segment by Application, split into

Real Estate & Construction

Agriculture

Mining

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Drone Data Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Mapping & Surveying

1.4.3 Photogrammetry

1.4.4 3D Modeling

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Drone Data Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Real Estate & Construction

1.5.3 Agriculture

1.5.4 Mining

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Drone Data Services Market Size

2.2 Drone Data Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Drone Data Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Drone Data Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 PrecisionHawk

12.1.1 PrecisionHawk Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Drone Data Services Introduction

12.1.4 PrecisionHawk Revenue in Drone Data Services Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 PrecisionHawk Recent Development

12.2 DroneDeploy

12.2.1 DroneDeploy Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Drone Data Services Introduction

12.2.4 DroneDeploy Revenue in Drone Data Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 DroneDeploy Recent Development

12.3 DroneCloud

12.3.1 DroneCloud Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Drone Data Services Introduction

12.3.4 DroneCloud Revenue in Drone Data Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 DroneCloud Recent Development

12.4 4DMapper

12.4.1 4DMapper Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Drone Data Services Introduction

12.4.4 4DMapper Revenue in Drone Data Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 4DMapper Recent Development

12.5 Sentera

12.5.1 Sentera Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Drone Data Services Introduction

12.5.4 Sentera Revenue in Drone Data Services Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Sentera Recent Development

12.6 Pix4D

12.6.1 Pix4D Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Drone Data Services Introduction

12.6.4 Pix4D Revenue in Drone Data Services Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Pix4D Recent Development

12.7 Skycatch

12.7.1 Skycatch Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Drone Data Services Introduction

12.7.4 Skycatch Revenue in Drone Data Services Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Skycatch Recent Development

12.8 Dronifi

12.8.1 Dronifi Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Drone Data Services Introduction

12.8.4 Dronifi Revenue in Drone Data Services Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Dronifi Recent Development

12.9 Airware

12.9.1 Airware Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Drone Data Services Introduction

12.9.4 Airware Revenue in Drone Data Services Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Airware Recent Development

12.10 Agribotix

12.10.1 Agribotix Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Drone Data Services Introduction

12.10.4 Agribotix Revenue in Drone Data Services Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Agribotix Recent Development

