E Clinical Solution Market Appraise to Reach USD 6,515 Mn by 2020

Global Market Study on E-Clinical Solution Software: Asia to Witness Highest Growth by 2020”, the global According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “”, the global e-clinical solution software market was valued at US$ 3,005 Mn in 2014 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2014 to 2020, to reach US$ 6,515.3 Mn by 2020.

The global e-clinical solution software market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing clinical trials and R&D investments in pharmaceuticals and life science sectors. Increasing prevalence of diseases across the world is leading to rise in number of clinical trials. Various lifestyle-associated diseases and genetic disorders in the Middle East and North Africa have also led to increase in clinical trials in the respective regions. In addition, the pharmaceutical industry is facing immense pressure to reduce the time consumed to conduct clinical trials and increase effect of drugs. Presence of various end users such as pharmaceuticals, clinical research organizations (CROs), and healthcare providers has increased the demand for e-clinical solution software. The global e-clinical solution software market was valued at US$ 3,005 Mn in 2014 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2014 to 2020 to reach US$ 6,515.3 Mn by 2020.

In North America, the average cost of research and development for a successful pharmaceutical drug continues to increase from pre-clinical stage i.e. initial development stage of drug till FDA approval i.e. launch of the drug in the market. According to Oracle Corporation – an e-clinical software company – the share of global clinical trials conducted in North America has reduced from 30% in 2006 to 19% in 2010. This was due to complex regulatory and legal frameworks in North America, which led to shifting of the clinical trials market to developing countries such as India and China. This may lead to sluggish growth of clinical trials in the region.

Countries in Central and Eastern Europe provide abundant opportunities to life science companies for clinical development. According to Oracle Corporation – the percentage of clinical trials conducted in Western Europe has decreased from 25% to 19% and in Eastern Europe; the percentage has increased from 10% to 13% during 2006-2010.

However, Asia has become one of the fastest-growing markets for pharmaceutical products. Improved industry regulatory laws and patent expiration laws in various countries such as Japan, China, and India, have led to the expansion of the clinical trials market in Asia. Cost of conducting clinical trials in Asia is lower compared to that in Europe and the U.S.

Oracle Corporation, Medidata Solutions, PAREXEL International Corporation, BioClinica, and OmniComm Systems are some of the major players of e-clinical solution software market.

The e-clinical solution software market is segmented as follows:

By product

Clinical Data Management

Clinical Trial Management System

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solution

Randomization and Trial Supply Management

Safety Solution

By mode of delivery

Web based e-clinical solution software

Licensed Enterprise e-clinical solution software

Cloud based e-clinical solution software

By end user

Pharmaceutical

Clinical Research Organizations

Healthcare Providers

By geography

North America U.S

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Poland Russia



Asia China South Korea Taiwan India

