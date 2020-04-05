Earbuds Market: Rapid Inclination toward Wireless Earbuds with Bluetooth Connectivity to Drive Demand for Earbuds

Major players in the earbuds market are focusing on working in accordance with consumer demand, for example – the need for earbuds that manage a striking balance between cost and performance. The market is highly competitive and fragmented, with new players emerging across all cost categories.

Transparency Market Research’s recent report has listed key companies underpinning growth of the earbuds market globally, which include Panasonic, JBL, Samsung, Jabra, DENON, KOSS, Philips, Yamaha, LG Electronics Inc., Sennheiser Sony, Bose, and Apple Inc. (Beats Electronics). The global market for earbuds is characterized by the demand innovation and increasing competition, wherein manufacturers lay an extra emphasis on the exploration of wireless connectivity, provision of feature-oriented products, and improved noise-cancelling functionality for enabling faster penetration across the globe.

According to TMR, the global earbuds market will reflect an impressive expansion during the forecast period (2017-2026). Approximately US$ 19,000 Mn worth of earbuds are estimated to be sold across the globe by 2026-end.

Current publicity prevailing in the global earbuds market is not a fad, but deemed as the industry’s future. Robust adoption of earbuds can be highly ascribed to increasing number of individuals who are constantly hitched to smart devices that include mobile phones, music players, and tablets for significant duration, mainly for playing games, watching videos, or listening music. Additionally, several individuals are witnessed treading around with earbuds and listening to music.

At present, most of the earbuds users are seeking trendy and fashionable options, and the trend gaining immense momentum globally is the inclination towards wireless earbuds incorporated with Bluetooth connectivity. The wireless earbuds have been witnessing improvements in every aspect, for example – battery backup, thereby becoming competitive with their wired counterparts in all possible ways.