Electric Vehicle Market Key Player Analysis By General Motors, BYD, Nissan, Daimler AG, Toyota, Volkswagen, Tesla, and Mitsubishi Motors Corp

Global Electric Vehicle Market industry valued approximately USD xx billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx% over the forecast period 2017-2025. An electric vehicle works with the help of one or more electric motors for a forward motion. It may be fueled via a collector system by electricity from off-vehicle sources. The major factors driving the growth are government encouragement in the manner of exempts, subsidies, and tax returns. Enhancing charging setups, growing vehicle variety and choices and minimizing the rates of batteries.

The extensive growth evident in the electric vehicle industry can be attributed to the increasing demands for imminent energy needs. The stringent regulations imposed by government on emissions, advancements in public charging infrastructure, and the governmental support of sale of these types of vehicles.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Competitive Outlook and Trend Analysis

EV Components:

Battery

On-Board Charger

Instrument Cluster

Charging Station:

Normal

Super Charging

Propulsion:

BEV

PHEV

HEV

FCEV

Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Regions:

North America: U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany.

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan.

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2015

Base year 2016

Forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are General Motors, BYD, Nissan, Daimler AG, Toyota, Volkswagen, Tesla, and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Electric Vehicle Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

2017-2025 Global Electric Vehicle Consumption Market Report

Chapter 1. Global Electric Vehicle Market Definition & Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Electric Vehicle Industry Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porters 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Electric Vehicle Market by EV Components

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Electric Vehicle Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Battery

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. On-Board Charger

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Instrument Cluster

5.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

