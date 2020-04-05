Expansion of Silane Coupling Agents Market During 2017-2027 to Gain Robust Traction

Introduction

Silane coupling agents are compounds whose end molecules have functional groups, which can react and result in bond formation with organic and inorganic compounds. Commercially, silane coupling agents are commercially available with different functional groups, such as expoy, vinyly, acryloxy, amino and many other groups, which enable various functions of silane coupling agent compound to be used in applications, such as resin modification and surface treatment. With the ability of forming bonds with organic and inorganic materials, the silane coupling agent is a material of choice that provides improved mechanical strength to a composite material. Also, silane coupling agent has exceptional resulting properties, such as better heat resistance, water resistance, improved weather ability and improved durability of resin. Pertaining to these exceptional properties, silane coupling agent finds its adoption in different applications in industries such as chemical, automotive, electrical, energy and construction. The chemical industry predominantly adopted silane coupling agents for improving transparency and viscosity during mixing and kneading. In the construction industry, silane coupling agents are generally used to improve the strength and durability of exterior walls, buildings and other structures for a long term. The automotive segment uses silica-reinforced tyres with relatively high molecular weight, which can withstand with the challenging weather conditions. The chemical and automotive industries are expected to remain the major industries using silane coupling agents for their applications. Most of the key players are working in the formulation of silane coupling agents, who hold the maximum market share. Over the next ten years, the increasing activities to develop new products coupled with growing implementation of novel technologies for accomplishing better operating efficiency and productivity have facilitated the competitive universe.

Silane Coupling Agents Market: Drivers and Restraints

In last few years, there has been inclination towards increase in the production & consumption of silane coupling agents. The growth is owing to the rise in application from many end-use industries such as construction, automotive, construction and electrical and similar development is likely to be followed in the coming 5–10 years. Also, increasing awareness amongst companies concerning usage of silane coupling agent as an exploitation for energy applications which includes development of hybrid materials that can be used in wind power assemblies and sealed off resins used in solar panels is expected to fuel the growth of the market over the next decade. Furthermore, the growing adoption of silane coupling agents compound for improving adhesion and dispensability of inorganic materials combined with consumption as raw material for the formulation of hard-coat materials is further predictable to thrust the demand for silane coupling agent. On the other hand, some major players through incessant R&D activities & endeavors together with increasing skilled knowledge and awareness in the business have provided them to witness competitive advantage, thus boosting the overall growth of the market over the next coming years.

Silane Coupling Agents Market: Segmentation

By Product Type, the silane coupling agents market can be segmented as:

Vinylsilane

Acryloxy

Epoxysilane

Aminosilane

Others

By End-Use Industry, the silane coupling agents market can be segmented as:

Chemicals

Electrical

Automotive

Energy

Construction

Silane Coupling Agents Market: Regional Outlook

The global silane coupling agents market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). As of 2016, North America and Western Europe are expected to gain maximum market share owing to expansion of application industries, such as automotive, construction and chemical. APEJ is expected to witness fast growth primarily driven by the growing usage of silane coupling agent in the energy industry and increase in the usage of silica-reinforced tires. Also, increasing manufacturing units particularly in the emerging economies, such as China and India, also increases the supply within the region. In addition, increasing population and disposable incomes are prominent factors for the high growth of the end-use industries. MEA and Latin America are also projected to expand with a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

