Firewall And Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market: Global Industry Statistics & Regional Outlook to 2025
A virtual private network (VPN) extends a private network across a public network, and enables users to send and receive data across shared or public networks as if their computing devices were directly connected to the private network. (“In the simplest terms, it creates a secure, encrypted connection, which can be thought of as a tunnel, between your computer and a server operated by the VPN service.”) Applications running across the VPN may therefore benefit from the functionality, security, and management of the private network.
The Europe VPN market generated the highest sales in 2017, as organizations in Europe are equipped with advanced technologies. Moreover, presence of large number of enterprises and increase in number of internet users have supplemented the market growth. The Asia-Pacific VPN market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to rise in penetration of internet, rapid industrialization, and significant economic growth.
In 2018, the global Firewall And Virtual Private Network (VPN) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Firewall And Virtual Private Network (VPN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Firewall And Virtual Private Network (VPN) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Private Internet Access
Nord VPN
TorGuard
Cyber Ghost
Hotspot Shield
IP Vanish VPN
Buffered VPN
Golden Frog
VPN Pure
Express VPN
Safer VPN
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Remote Access VPN
Site-to-Site VPN
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal VPN Users
Corporate VPN Users
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
