Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Forecast to 2024: How it is going to Impact on Global Industry to Grow in Near Future
“A tractor is an engineering vehicle specifically designed to deliver a high tractive effort (or torque) at slow speeds, for the purposes of hauling a trailer or machinery used in agriculture or construction.
The Forestry and Agricultural Tractor refer to the tractor used in the agricultural and forestry field.
The Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Industry mainly concentrates on Asia, EU and USA. The Global leading players in this market are Deere, New Holland, Kubota, Mahindra, Kioti, CHALLENGER, Claas, CASEIH, JCB, AgriArgo, Same Deutz-Fahr, V.S.T Tillers , BCS, Zetor, Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, Indofarm Tractors, Sonalika International , YTO Group , LOVOL, Zoomlion, Shifeng, Dongfeng Farm, Wuzheng, Jinma, Balwan Tractors (Force Motors Ltd.) etc.
Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of healthy products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field.
According to this study, over the next five years the Forestry and Agricultural Tractor market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Forestry and Agricultural Tractor business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Forestry and Agricultural Tractor market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Forestry and Agricultural Tractor value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
4WD
2WD
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Agricultural
Forestry
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Deere
New Holland
Kubota
Mahindra
Kioti
CHALLENGER
Claas
CASEIH
JCB
AgriArgo
Same Deutz-Fahr
V.S.T Tillers
BCS
Zetor
Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited
Indofarm Tractors
Sonalika International
YTO Group
LOVOL
Zoomlion
Shifeng
Dongfeng Farm
Wuzheng
Jinma
Balwan Tractors (Force Motors Ltd.)
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Forestry and Agricultural Tractor market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Forestry and Agricultural Tractor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Forestry and Agricultural Tractor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
>Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor by Players
Chapter Four: Forestry and Agricultural Tractor by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Forecast
