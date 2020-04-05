Fruits and Vegetable Powder Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges By 2026

Market outlook

With the shift in preferences of health-conscious customers, manufacturers in the food industry are focusing on utilizing health benefiting food products. To offer healthy food products, food manufacturers are converting raw fruits and vegetables into the powdered form. In order to develop innovative food products with different flavors, food industries and food retail outlets are utilizing fruits and vegetable powder as an important ingredient. Fruits and vegetable powder is considered to be is an excellent way of providing off seasonal fruits’ and vegetables’ flavor in food items. In the global fruits and vegetable market, the demand for fruits and vegetable powder will majorly come from the Asia Pacific and North America. The Asia Pacific is the world’s largest producer of fruits and vegetable powder.

Growing Demand for Fruits and Vegetable Powder from Food and Beverages Industries:-

In the global market, the demand for fruits and vegetable powder is increasing due to the increasing vegan population throughout the globe. Fruits and vegetable powder is easy to store and also increases the shelf life of products. That apart, this powder can also be served in the offseason. Within the food and beverage industry, the fruits and vegetable powder is added to add taste and flavor to drinks and food items. Along with this, the use of this powder also helps in stabilizing the prices of fresh fruits and vegetables during the start of the season. Leading firms are concentrating on innovative and application-specific products to remain at the forefront of the global market.

Global Fruits and Vegetable Powder: key players

Some of the key players operating in the global Fruits and Vegetable Powder market are Green Rootz, Kisan Foods, Farmville, Kamdhenu Foods, ARONA GmbH, Aum Agri Freeze Foods, NutraDry, General Mills, Saipro Biotech Pvt. Ltd, , Batory Foods, SHAKTI FOODS, NutriBotanica, The Green Labs LLC and others.

Opportunities for market participants:-

In order to offer enhanced customer experience, major companies are focusing on incorporating innovative ingredients and flavors in their liquid dietary supplements. In regions where the production of fruits and vegetables is scanty due to geographical and weather conditions, fruits and vegetable powder is a good alternative to fulfill the demands of customers. Another important application of Fruits and vegetable powder is that it can be used to manufacture food for astronauts as they consume liquid food. That apart, in future, the Fruits and vegetable powder will witness high demand as it will be used to cater to the growing demand from the vegan population globally.

Global Fruits and Vegetable Powder: A Regional Outlook:-

North America is the highest consumer of processed food and companies, such as Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, etc., are situated in the region. Thus, it is anticipated that the demand for the fruits and vegetable powder will increase during the forecast period. Increasing awareness and urbanization in the Middle East and African countries will increase the consumption of this powder in the region during the forecast period. The fruits and vegetable powder is extensively used in European region owing to increasing consumption of processed food and beverages. The Asia Pacific region will witness robust growth rate, primarily due to increasing population and expanding food industry in the region.

