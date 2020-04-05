Future of Global Gesture Recognition Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast

Our latest research report entitled Gesture Recognition Market (by technology (touchless systems, and touch-based systems), application (hospitality, healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, gaming, educational hubs, and commercial centers)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Gesture Recognition. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Gesture Recognition cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Gesture Recognition growth factors.

The forecast Gesture Recognition Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Gesture Recognition on the global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global gesture recognition market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

New electronic devices are being made with gesture recognition features. Gesture recognition is intended to identify the physical movements or gestures of humans. Gesture recognition is a substitute interface for providing real-time data to a computer. Instead of typing with keys or tapping on a touch screen a motion sensor distinguishes and understands movements as the primary source of data input. In addition to smartphones and tablets, gesture recognition is also found in automotive infotainment centers, human-machine interfaces, video game consoles, and more. For instance, Motorola uses gesture recognition for some devices in such a way that when a hand is waved on top of the screen, the screen becomes active, or the camera app starts effectively at a double twist. Hand gesture recognition offers an intelligent method for human-computer interaction (HCI). Its application ranges from medical rehabilitation to consumer electronics control.

The increasing use of consumer electronics, internet of things (IoT) and increasing need for ease and convenience in the product usage is driving the demand for gesture recognition market. In addition, dissimilar types of example have been developed that are easy to use and understand. It is more cost-effective than the traditional interface devices such as a keyboard and mouse. The gesture recognition market is strengthening the growth of the gaming industry as it is anticipated to be the major contributor to the global market. This trend seems to be growing stronger as the restrictions on smartphones keep on decreasing. The most notable game to make gesture recognition was the ‘Temple Run’. Later ‘Pokémon Go’ the augmented reality game received more approval as it was the most played mobile game all the time. Therefore, the number of motion control games are poised to increase with the availability of virtual reality. However, high switch over cost and lack of awareness about the technologies are likely to curtail the growth of the gesture recognition market.

Development in the automotive industry have enabled the vehicle management system, in-car entertainment and automation are anticipated to propel gesture recognition market growth over the forecast period. Growing inclination towards improved vehicular communications for providing enhanced information to drivers about the possible collisions along with the proliferation of smart cars are driving product demand. Moreover, touchless technology is the key technology adopted in the automotive industry as it utilizes touchless sensors that track the user’s body motions and gestures for an input command to perform specific operations.

Furthermore, technological advancement has led to the development of virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality headsets, which rely heavily on gesture controls. This, in turn, has created several growth opportunities for the key players in the gesture recognition market. For instance, Microsoft and Sony introduced their gesture recognition products called Kinect for Xbox One and PlayStation Move, through which motion games can be played. Thus, many organizations and app developers have started development that can support the technology that in turn is boosting the gesture recognition market over the years to come.

Among the geographies, North America dominated the gesture recognition market. Escalating applications of innovative gesture recognition technologies across application areas such as consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, automotive, medical centers, and industrial automation, the North America market is projected to remain a major contributor to the global market. For instance, the major players such as Microsoft based in the U.S make use of this technology thus, the product Microsoft HoloLens, is a breakthrough in the mixed reality technology for gesture recognition. Furthermore, increasing disposable income and growing industrial digitization are driving the market in the Asia Pacific region.

Market Segmentation by Technology, and Application

The report on global gesture recognition market covers segments such as technology, and application. On the basis of technology, the sub-markets include touchless systems and touch-based systems. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include hospitality, healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, gaming, educational hubs, and commercial centers.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Elliptic Laboratories AS, Apple Inc., Google Inc., OMRON Corporation, GestureTek, Inc., and Crunchfish AB.

