Future of Global Portable Medical Devices Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2024

Our latest research report entitled Portable Medical Devices Market (by equipment (cardiac, respiratory, independent ageing, hemodynamic, fitness & wellness, insulin pumps, ultrasound, and other), semiconductor components (memory, PMIC, processor, display, sensor, and connectivity)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Portable Medical Devices. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Portable Medical Devices cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Portable Medical Devices growth factors.

The forecast Portable Medical Devices Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Portable Medical Devices on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global portable medical devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Portable medical devices are non-invasive electronic equipment that is used to monitor and control medical conditions. These devices are used in ever-increasing applications such as cardiac, respiratory, and fitness & wellness. Portable medical devices include respiratory products, electrocardiogram monitors, ultrasound devices, pulse oximeters, pulse oximeters, blood glucose meters, blood pressure monitors, and insulin infusion pumps. The use of the portable medical device is expanding rapidly as advancements in wireless technologies have increased patients’ mobility at the hospital or at home. These devices are convenient and easy to use.

Rising occurrences of chronic lifestyle diseases coupled with a rising preference for portable and less intrusive medical technologies with is fuelling the growth of portable medical devices market. Lifestyle diseases such as hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer require constant monitoring and medication. With rapid economic development and increasing unhealthy lifestyle practices such as smoking, consumption of alcohol in the past few decades, the prevalence of respiratory diseases has also reached alarming proportions. In 2017, 10 millions of people suffered from lung disease in U.S. Respiratory products such as apnea monitors, nebulizers, and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines are among the most commonly used portable medical devices.

In addition, the rise of preventive healthcare services for improving health outcomes and growing requirement for emergency medical services facilitates the growth of portable medical devices market. However, higher cost of portable medical devices and slow adoption of advanced technological products in the least developed economies hamper the growth of this market. Moreover, the emergence of advanced wireless medical technologies and revolution of medical technology with consumer technology promotes the growth of this market. The increasing number of product approvals by the regulatory authorities such as FDA and EU creates growth opportunities for the growth of portable medical devices market. The increase in demand for convenient and easy to use portable medical devices in emerging economies propels the growth of portable medical devices market.

Geographically, North America is the largest region in terms of total addressable market size of the portable medical devices. The high rate of adoption of medical devices and the increase in sedentary lifestyle in North America region promotes the growth of the portable medical devices market in this region. Europe is the second largest region in the portable medical devices market. The ease in the process of approval for medical devices in Europe also promotes the growth of portable medical devices market in this region. Asia Pacific regions are set to grow with an incredible pace in the portable medical devices market owing to the rising incidences of heart diseases and increasing aging population in this region.

Market Segmentation by Equipment and Semiconductor Components

The report on global portable medical devices market covers segments such as equipment and semiconductor components. On the basis of equipment, the sub-markets include cardiac, respiratory, independent ageing, hemodynamic, fitness & wellness, insulin pumps, ultrasound, and others. On the basis of semiconductor components, the sub-markets include memory, PMIC, processor, display, sensor, and connectivity.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Spacelabs Healthcare, Omron Healthcare, Texas Instruments, Natus Medical Incorporated, Infineon Technologies, Qualcomm, and Abbott Laboratories.

