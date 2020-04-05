Future of Global Smart Manufacturing Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast

Our latest research report entitled Smart Manufacturing Market (by technology (programmable logic controller, machine execution systems, discrete control systems, SCADA, human-machine interface, plant asset management, machine vision, 3d printing), component (hardware, services, and software), end-user (semiconductor, oil and gas, automotive, food and beverage, chemical and materials, mining)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Smart Manufacturing. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Smart Manufacturing cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Smart Manufacturing growth factors.

The forecast Smart Manufacturing Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Smart Manufacturing on the global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global smart manufacturing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Smart Manufacturing is being projected as the next Industrial Revolution. Smart Manufacturing enables all information about the manufacturing process to be available when and where it is needed across entire manufacturing supply chains and product lifecycles. Smart Manufacturing are systems that are fully-integrated, combined manufacturing systems that respond in real time to meet changing demands and conditions in the factory and in customer needs. Smart Manufacturing mainly focuses on advanced manufacturing technologies and tools that are driven or enhanced by integrated information technology. The biggest benefit of smart manufacturing is to increase operational efficiency. Therefore, the manufacturers are turning to centralized data centers that gather and report on the operations of everything from procurement to field service.

The increasing industry 4.0 is the major factor driving the growth of the smart manufacturing market. In addition, mounting demands of industrial automation and the rapid adoption of the internet of things in the global manufacturing sector is strengthening the market growth. Government investments supporting industrial automation, rising prominence on regulatory compliances, increased complexities in the supply chain and increasing demand for software systems that reduce time and cost is anticipated to have a positive impact for the growth of the smart manufacturing market. The demand for smart manufacturing has been the highest in the Defense and aerospace sector due to the need for customizable and quality-controlled equipment. However, factors such as the high initial cost of setting up and the probability of cyber-attacks to breach the security are likely to restrain the growth of the smarty manufacturing market.

Furthermore, digital plants and advanced manufacturing technologies are set to transform factories, production centers, companies, and entire value chains. This, in turn, is anticipated to create several growth opportunities for the growth of the fourth industrial revolution. In addition, the popularity of cloud-based solutions is increasing rapidly as they help manufacturers operate modern and advanced software without any need for separate on-premise infrastructure. They offer the manufacturers centralized process execution and coordination advantages in a cost-efficient package. This, in turn, is gaining impetus for the growth of smart manufacturing over the years to come.

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific dominated the global smart manufacturing market followed by North America. The growth in the Asia Pacific region is due to due to increased spending on improving performance, security, and economic stability. Moreover, the demand for smart manufacturing in the US and Canada has been scaling new heights due to the sophisticated nature of the industrial sector in these countries. Developed countries such as the U.S., Germany, and Japan are witnessing high penetration of Industries 4.0, although developing countries such as China are catching up with the technological advancements. China is one of the top manufacturing countries is anticipated to adopt empowering technologies to increase operational efficiency and production.

Market Segmentation by Technology

The report on global smart manufacturing market covers segments such as technology, component, and end-user. On the basis of technology, the sub-markets include a programmable logic controller, machine execution systems, discrete control systems, SCADA, product lifecycle management, enterprise resource planning, human-machine interface, plant asset management, machine vision, 3D printing, and others. On the basis of the component, the sub-markets include hardware, services, and software. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include semiconductor, oil and gas, automotive, food and beverage, chemical and materials, mining, aerospace and defense, pharmaceutical, agriculture, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as ABB Ltd, FANUC CORPORATION, Honeywell International Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., and Schneider Electric SE.

