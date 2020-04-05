Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Equipment Market 2025: Examined In New Market Research Report

A passive optical network (PON) is a telecommunications technology used to provide fiber to the end consumer, both domestic and commercial. A PON’s distinguishing feature is that it implements a point-to-multipoint architecture, in which unpowered fiber optic splitters are used to enable a single optical fiber to serve multiple end-points. The end-points are often individual customers, rather than commercial. A PON does not have to provision individual fibers between the hub and customer. Passive optical networks are often referred to as the “last mile” between an ISP and customer.

The increasing demand for energy conservation and strong optical network setup is expected to fuel the market growth. Emerging regional markets, such as Asia Pacific, offer strong growth opportunities for the technology owing to intensive bandwidth applications.

In 2018, the global Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Equipment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Huawei

Calix

ZTE

Alcatel-lucent

Cisco

Himachal Futuristic Communications

MACOM

Infiniti Technologies

Zhone Technologies

Fiber Optic Telecom

Adtran

Hitachi Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Optical Line Terminal (OLT)

Optical Network Terminal (ONT)

Passive Optical Splitters

Market segment by Application, split into

Operators

Governments

Utilities

Offices

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

