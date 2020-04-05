Global Airbag Market 2019-2024
Airbag is a soft pillow to land against in a crash. Airbags can inflate in less than a tenth of a second to protect people from the forces of a head-on collision. Since introduced in the early 1980s, airbags have saved thousands of lives. Now, airbag has been a necessary part of automotive.
With enormous automobile population, the growth rate of airbag production will be slightly larger than the growth rate of automotive industry itself. And the airbag products have a large potential market in China, for the side airbag and knee airbag, etc.
Due to the improvement of technology, there will be more manufacturers enter this industry in the future. The market competition will be fierce that the influence of technology and materials will be larger.
According to this study, over the next five years the Airbag market will register a 2.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 14500 million by 2024, from US$ 12400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Airbag business, shared in Chapter 3.
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Driver Front Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag
Side Airbag
Knee Airbag
Other Airbag
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Airbag Market. Some of the key players profiled include
Autoliv
Takata
ZF TRW
Toyoda Gosei
KSS
Hyundai Mobis
Nihon Plast
Ashimori
East Joy Long
The Airbag Market report demonstrates market dynamics including growth drivers, opportunities and trends spearheading present nature and future status of this market. The report is supplemented with various indicators which are believed to growth of the market during the forecast period.
The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Airbag Market, positioning of all the major players in industry. Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities
