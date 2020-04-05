Global Automotive Spare Parts Logistics Market Size and Growth Rate to 2024 is Examined in a Latest Research

Logistics and supply chains for spare parts are different from those of finished products because the market for them is unstable. Many manufacturing companies are facing challenges because of an increase in operational costs and a decline in demand from consumers. Vendors of logistics services should be efficient in the provision of IT, data management, and SCM services. Accurate forecasting of demand takes systematic and proper planning, purchasing, and ordering of logistics operations. Logistics is the framework used to transport spare parts such as machine components, tools, and equipment required for the manufacture of new vehicles and replacement of defective parts. These parts can be transported by road, sea, rail, and air. Spare parts are also known as replacement parts, service parts, and repair parts. Spare parts are stored by vendors to be used when the demand arises for replacement or repair of a product. The demand for spares is characterized by fluctuations and volatility. It is affected by stochastic factors such as the intensity of product use, wear behavior, failure rates, and type of maintenance.

Scope of the Report:

Asia-pacific is the largest market as more than half of automotive are shipped from Asia-Pacific, especially China, Japan and Korea. China has the largest automotive production in 2016 and Japan is also an important automotive manufacturing country. With the fast growing automotive production, Asia-Pacific also enjoys the fastest growth rate.

Europe and North America are also the mature automotive market, most manufacturers may take the third party on the duty of parts supply. Under the economic situation, the development speed of

Europe and North America is relative slow.

Today, with the development of technology, automotive spare parts logistic is more efficient and speedy. In recent years, IOT (Internet of Things) is one of the most popular technologies, and which is also very useful for the logistic industry. Besides, more and more logistic robots are used in the freight and warehouse.

The worldwide market for Automotive Spare Parts Logistics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 45500 million US$ in 2024, from 42900 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Automotive Spare Parts Logistics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

UPS

CEVA

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL

Toyota Tsusho

AnJi

FedEx

Kuehne+Nagel

DSV

Ryder System

Logwin

Kerry Logistics

SEKO

Yusen Logistics

TVS Logistics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Air Freight

Ocean Freight

Inland Freight

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

OEM Supply

Aftermarket

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Spare Parts Logistics product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Spare Parts Logistics, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Spare Parts Logistics in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automotive Spare Parts Logistics competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive Spare Parts Logistics breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Automotive Spare Parts Logistics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Spare Parts Logistics sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Spare Parts Logistics Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Spare Parts Logistics Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Spare Parts Logistics by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Spare Parts Logistics by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Spare Parts Logistics by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Spare Parts Logistics by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Automotive Spare Parts Logistics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Spare Parts Logistics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Spare Parts Logistics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Automotive Spare Parts Logistics Market Forecast (2019-2024)



