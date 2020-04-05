Global Brain Tumor Diagnosis And Treatment Market Professional Survey Report 2018, Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure Analysis

Our latest research report entitled Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatment Market (by diagnosis type ( MRI, CT, PET-CT scan, EEG, molecular testing), treatment type (surgery, radiation, radiosurgery, chemotherapy, targeted drug therapy, immunotherapy), product type (primary, secondary brain tumor)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatment. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatment cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatment growth factors.

The forecast Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatment Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatment on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global brain tumor diagnosis and treatment market are projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Brain tumor is an abnormal growth of cells inside the brain. Brain tumors are classified into two types such as primary and secondary. Primary tumor starts within the brain and secondary tumor develops in the lung, skin, kidney or other parts and spread to the brain. Several method are used for brain tumor diagnosis such as MRI, CT scan, PET-CT scan, EEG, molecular testing. Additionally, surgery, radiation therapy, radiosurgery, chemotherapy, targeted drug therapy, immunotherapy is used for its treatment.

The increasing occurrence of brain tumors (Glioblastoma) across the globe coupled with growing geriatric population are fueling the demand of brain tumor diagnosis and treatment market. According to National Brain Tumors Society, nearly 700,000 people in the United States are living with a primary brain tumor, and approximately 78,000 cases were diagnosed in 2016. Additionally, growing public private partnership in healthcare sector creates a positive impact on the diagnostic imaging technique that in turn promotes the growth of brain tumor diagnosis and treatment market. In addition, increased focus on precision medicine and growing awareness regarding the latest technological advancement in therapies and treatment are primary factors responsible for the growth of market. However, high cost of diagnostic and treatment and less availability of tumor specific drugs are hampering the growth of brain tumor diagnosis and treatment market. Ongoing development in molecular diagnostics to understand cell biology at cellular level of malignancy. In addition, development in technologically advanced product and therapies creates growth opportunities for brain tumor diagnosis and treatment market during forecast period.

Among the geographies, North America is the dominant region in brain tumor diagnosis and treatment market. The U.S. accounted for the largest revenue share in this market. The growing inclination towards advanced technologies amongst the population and highly developed infrastructure promotes the growth of market. Furthermore, the rapid rise in the number of people diagnosed with brain tumors and extensive research and development activities fuels the demand of brain tumor diagnosis and treatment market in the North America region. On the other hand, Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period due to high demand from the countries such as Germany and U.K. The factors such as growing awareness related to advanced technology, high prevalence of brain tumors and rise in geriatric population promotes the growth of brain tumor diagnosis and treatment market.

Market Segmentation by Diagnosis Type, Treatment Type, And Product Type

The report on global brain tumor diagnosis and treatment market covers segments such as diagnosis type, treatment type, and product type. On the basis of diagnosis type, the sub-markets include MRI, CT scan, PET-CT scan, EEG, molecular testing, and others. On the basis of treatment type, the sub-markets include surgery, radiation therapy, radiosurgery, chemotherapy, targeted drug therapy, and immunotherapy. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include primary brain tumor and secondary brain tumor.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as GE Healthcare, Merck & Co., Inc, AstraZeneca, Carestream Health, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Shimadzu Corporation, Hitachi Medical Systems, Pfizer, Inc, and Toshiba Medical Systems.

