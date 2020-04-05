Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market

Cannabidiol (CBD) oil is a natural botanical concentrate that is high in the compound CBD. Of the more than 85 cannabinoids so far identified in the cannabis plant, CBD is the second most common after tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Presently, the production of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) is mainly concentrated in Europe and North America. Many producer of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) in the industry have formed an integrated industry chain, from the industrial hemp to downstream industries. Most of them can provide various finished products of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) to customers directly.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market will register a 44.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2420 million by 2024, from US$ 270 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

@Get Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3757100-global-cannabidiol-oil-cbd-oil-market-growth-2019-2024

This study considers the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Hemp-derived Type

Marijuana-derived Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Kazmira

CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

Freedom Leaf

Green Roads

Medical Marijuana

Folium Biosciences

HempLife Today

Cannavest

Pharmahemp

ENDOCA

CBD American Shaman

NuLeaf Naturals

Select Oil

K.I.N.D. Concentrates

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria

Emblem Cannabis Oils

Whistler

The Lab

Absolute Terps

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3757100-global-cannabidiol-oil-cbd-oil-market-growth-2019-2024

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Hemp-derived Type

2.2.2 Marijuana-derived Type

2.3 Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Pharmaceuticals Industry

2.4.2 Food Industry

2.4.3 Cosmetics Industry

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) by Players

3.1 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) by Regions

4.1 Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) by Regions

4.1.1 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

………………………….

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil)

Table Product Specifications of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil)

Figure Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Report Years Considered

Figure Market Research Methodology

Figure Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Consumption Growth Rate 2014-2024 (Kg)

Figure Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Value Growth Rate 2014-2024 ($ Millions)

Table Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Consumption CAGR by Region 2014-2024 ($ Millions)

Figure Product Picture of Hemp-derived Type

Table Major Players of Hemp-derived Type

Figure Product Picture of Marijuana-derived Type

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)