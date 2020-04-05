Global Caustic Soda 2019 Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025
Sodium hydroxide is also known as caustic soda, caustic, and lye. Anhydrous (100%, solid) caustic soda has a chemical formula of NaOH and a molecular weight of 40.00.
First, the caustic soda industry concentration is not high; there are more than two hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from America and Western Europe.
Worldwide, giant manufactures are mainly distributed in America, Europe and China. America caustic soda industry mainly concentrate in several manufacturers, like Dow (now Olin), Axiall and OxyChem, both have perfect products. As to Germany, the Covestro is a local leader. In China, the manufacturers focus in Shandong, Jiangsu, Hebei and Zhejiang province.
Second, many company have several plants, usually close to raw material market. There are international companies who set up factories in China too, such as Asahi Kasei set their plant in Anhui province. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into the aim market, like LG who take their advantage merge with Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industry, whom key market is in China.
The global Caustic Soda market is valued at 23000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 24900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Caustic Soda volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Caustic Soda market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Dow Chemical
OxyChem
Axiall
Olin Corporation
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Tosoh
Inovyn
Asahi Glass
Covestro
Shin-Etsu Chemical
AkzoNobel
Hanwha Chemical
Solvay
LG Chemical
Tokuyama Corp
SABIC
Kemira
Basf
Aditya Birla Chemicals
GACL
Joint Stock Company Kaustik
Sanmar Group
Unipar Carbocloro
Braskem
Kem One
Vinnolit
Evonik
VESTOLIT
Tessenderlo Group
Ercros
ChemChina
Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical
Xinjiang Tianye
Shaanxi Beiyuan Group
Shandong Jinling
SP Chemical(Taixing)
Shanghai Chlor-alkali
Shandong Haili Chemical
Shandong Huatai Group
Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemicals
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Liquid Caustic Soda
Solid Caustic Soda
Caustic Soda Flake
Caustic Soda Particle
Segment by Application
Pulp and Paper
Textiles
Soap and Detergents
Bleach Manufacturing
Petroleum Products
Aluminum Production
Chemical Processing
Table of Content:
Executive Summary
1 Caustic Soda Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Caustic Soda
1.2 Caustic Soda Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Caustic Soda Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Liquid Caustic Soda
1.2.3 Solid Caustic Soda
1.2.4 Caustic Soda Flake
1.2.5 Caustic Soda Particle
1.3 Caustic Soda Segment by Application
1.3.1 Caustic Soda Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Pulp and Paper
1.3.3 Textiles
1.3.4 Soap and Detergents
1.3.5 Bleach Manufacturing
1.3.6 Petroleum Products
1.3.7 Aluminum Production
1.3.8 Chemical Processing
1.3 Global Caustic Soda Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Caustic Soda Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Caustic Soda Market Size
1.4.1 Global Caustic Soda Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Caustic Soda Production (2014-2025)
……..
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Caustic Soda Business
7.1 Dow Chemical
7.1.1 Dow Chemical Caustic Soda Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Caustic Soda Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Dow Chemical Caustic Soda Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 OxyChem
7.2.1 OxyChem Caustic Soda Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Caustic Soda Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 OxyChem Caustic Soda Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Axiall
7.3.1 Axiall Caustic Soda Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Caustic Soda Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Axiall Caustic Soda Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Olin Corporation
7.4.1 Olin Corporation Caustic Soda Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Caustic Soda Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Olin Corporation Caustic Soda Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation
7.5.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Caustic Soda Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Caustic Soda Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation Caustic Soda Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Tosoh
7.6.1 Tosoh Caustic Soda Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Caustic Soda Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Tosoh Caustic Soda Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Inovyn
7.7.1 Inovyn Caustic Soda Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Caustic Soda Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Inovyn Caustic Soda Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Asahi Glass
7.8.1 Asahi Glass Caustic Soda Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Caustic Soda Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Asahi Glass Caustic Soda Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 Covestro
7.9.1 Covestro Caustic Soda Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Caustic Soda Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 Covestro Caustic Soda Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Shin-Etsu Chemical
7.10.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Caustic Soda Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Caustic Soda Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Caustic Soda Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.11 AkzoNobel
7.12 Hanwha Chemical
7.13 Solvay
7.14 LG Chemical
7.15 Tokuyama Corp
7.16 SABIC
7.17 Kemira
7.18 Basf
7.19 Aditya Birla Chemicals
7.20 GACL
7.21 Joint Stock Company Kaustik
7.22 Sanmar Group
7.23 Unipar Carbocloro
7.24 Braskem
7.25 Kem One
7.26 Vinnolit
7.27 Evonik
7.28 VESTOLIT
7.29 Tessenderlo Group
7.30 Ercros
7.31 ChemChina
7.32 Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical
7.33 Xinjiang Tianye
7.34 Shaanxi Beiyuan Group
7.35 Shandong Jinling
7.36 SP Chemical(Taixing)
7.37 Shanghai Chlor-alkali
7.38 Shandong Haili Chemical
7.39 Shandong Huatai Group
7.40 Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemicals
Continued…..
