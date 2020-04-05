Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings, conclusion, appendix and data source.

The Chemical Mechanical Planarization is a critical process technology step in the semiconductor wafer fabrication process. In this process step, the top surface of the wafer is polished or planarized to create a flawless flat surface that is essential to make faster and more powerful semiconductor devices with the aid of chemical slurry & mechanical movements.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Chemical Mechanical Planarization in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global CMP market based on types comprises CMP equipment and CMP consumables. The different CMP consumables included in this report are slurries, pads, and pad conditioners among the others. The demand for planarization in semiconductor devices would increase with an expanding number of end-use applications such as IC manufacturing, micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), optics, compound semiconductors, and computer hard drive manufacturing. This increasing global semiconductor sales and growing economic activities in Asia-Pacific and North America is providing opportunities to the CMP equipment manufacturers and consumable suppliers. Most of the manufacturers use leading-edge and more than Moore’s technologies for semiconductors wafer fabrication. Some of the prominent semiconductor manufacturers and majority of start-ups or new entrants frequently work on smaller wafer sizes (less than 200 mm).

The worldwide market for Chemical Mechanical Planarization is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, Will Reach 5460 Million US$ in 2023, from 3670 Million US$ in 2018.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Applied Materials

Ebara Corporation

Cabot Microelectronics

Dow Electronic Materials

Fujimi Incorporated

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

CMP Equipment

CMP Consumable

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

IC manufacturing

MEMS & NEM

Optics

Others

