Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2018 to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market (by drug (sildenafil (viagra), tadalafil (cialis), vardenafil (levitra,staxyn), avanafil (stendra), muse suppository (alprostadil)), mode of administration (oral, topical, injections), end-user (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Erectile Dysfunction Drugs. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Erectile Dysfunction Drugs cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Erectile Dysfunction Drugs growth factors.

The forecast Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Erectile Dysfunction Drugs on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global erectile dysfunction drugs market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Erectile dysfunction is a type of sexual dysfunction characterized by the inability to develop or maintain an erection of the penis during sexual activity. It is caused due to several physical and psychological issues such as stress, hypertension, heart disease, obesity and surgeries or injuries that affect the pelvic area or spinal cord. These drugs work by relaxing smooth muscle cells to improve the flow of blood into the penis by making the erections easier to get and maintain. They are a safe and effective way to cure erectile dysfunction. The most commonly used erectile dysfunction drugs are Viagra, Stendra, Cialis and Levitra.

The rise in aging population contributes to the growth of erectile dysfunction drugs market. Epidemiological studies consistently show that the prevalence of erectile dysfunction increases with aging. Erectile dysfunction affects as many as 20 million American men. Nonetheless, younger men are also suffering from erectile dysfunction owing to lifestyle choices such as smoking, overuse of alcohol, poor diet, and lack of physical activity. In addition, the increase in the number of men suffering from metabolic and cardiovascular diseases drives the growth of the erectile dysfunctional drug market. Nearly 133 million Americans suffer from at least one chronic disease, and the number is growing. Other organic causes of impotence in men include neurological problems, hormonal insufficiencies, and drug side effects. However, erectile dysfunction drugs can be dangerous when combined with other medications. Erectile dysfunction drugs cause side effects such as a headache, muscle aches, heartburn, diarrhea, visual changes, hearing loss, nasal congestion, and long-lasting erection in men curtails the growth of erectile dysfunction drugs market. Furthermore, increasing awareness about cures for erectile dysfunction and the emergence of generic drugs and new drug delivery techniques will create additional growth opportunities for the growth of the erectile dysfunction drug market. Moreover, the expiry of patents of several erectile dysfunction drugs is also projected to drive the growth of this market over the forecast period.

Among the geographies, North America holds the maximum market share in the erectile dysfunction drug market. The rising prevalence of erectile dysfunction among men in the North America region owing to the sedentary lifestyle and growing awareness the treatment methods for curing erectile dysfunction drives the growth of erectile dysfunction drug market in this region. Europe is the second largest region owing to the increasing incidences of cardiac diseases in this region. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing in the erectile dysfunction drug market. The rise in the aging population in the Asia Pacific region drives the growth of erectile dysfunction drug market in this region.

Market Segmentation by a Drug, Mode of Administration, And End-User

The report on global erectile dysfunction drugs market covers segments such as a drug, mode of administration, and end-user. On the basis of a drug, the sub-markets include sildenafil (viagra), tadalafil (cialis), vardenafil (levitra,staxyn), avanafil (stendra), muse suppository (alprostadil), and others. On the basis of mode of administration, the sub-markets include oral, topical, injections, and others. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lily & Co., DONG–A PHARM, Apricus Biosciences Inc., Vivus, Inc., Meda AB, SK Chemicals, Cristalia Produtos Quimicos Farmaceuticos Ltda., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

