Global Flexible Battery Industry -6 Market Research Report Popular Trends & Technological Advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

Our latest research report entitled Flexible Battery Market (by material (electrically conductive materials, and ionically conductive materials), type (thin-film, printed, curved, and other (aluminum battery, paper battery)), changeable (chargeable, and single-use), end users (consumer electronics, healthcare, packaging, transport and logistics)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Flexible Battery. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Flexible Battery cost structure, and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Flexible Battery growth factors.

The forecast Flexible Battery Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Flexible Battery on the global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global flexible battery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 35.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Flexible batteries are the micro-batteries that are designed to be conformal and flexible. These batteries are highly flexible, portable, and lightweight compared to the other traditional batteries. They also have high power, high energy density, and remarkable rate capability. The advantages of flexible batteries are their conformability, lightweight, and portability, which makes them easy to be implemented in products such as flexible and wearable electronics.

Rapidly growing demand for wearable electronics is the key factor that drives the growth of flexible batteries. The flexible batteries are used in a wide range of wearable application including smart watches and flexible displays such as phones, tablets, and TV. The wearables require internal components that have high flexibility as they have to withstand bending and twisting. The rapid developments in the wearable electronics sector are creating massive demand for flexible power supplies. In addition, the rising demand for the miniaturization of electronic devices is expected to contribute to the growth of the flexible battery market. Several IoT devices need batteries with high power storage capacity, rechargeability, and wireless connectivity. The flexible batteries are the best suitable option for IoT devices. The rising uses of IoT in healthcare and the many other industries are anticipated to escalate the growth of flexible battery devices. However, the high cost and lower capacity of the flexible battery hampers the growth of flexible battery market. In addition, the advancements in the flexible battery technology and its introduction in the electronics textile for the printing contribute to the growth of this market.

Among the geographies, the Asia Pacific region is the largest and the fastest growing region in the flexible battery market. The growing acceptance of wearable devices in the Asia Pacific region is the key factor that drives the growth of flexible battery market in this region. The high consumption of consumer electronics is another major factor in the growth of flexible batteries in this region. The ongoing developments in the flexible batteries such as the use of flexible batteries for the electronics, textile applications are anticipated to boost the growth of flexible battery market in the Asia Pacific region. North America holds the second largest market share in the flexible battery market owing to the growing use of wearable devices in the healthcare sectors and high adoption of advanced technologies in this region.

Market Segmentation by

The report on global flexible battery market covers segments such as material, type, chargeability, and end users. On the basis of material, the sub-markets include electrically conductive materials and ionically conductive materials. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include thin-film, printed, curved, and other (aluminum battery, paper battery). On the basis of chargeability, the sub-markets include chargeable, and single-use. On the basis of end users, the sub-markets include consumer electronics, healthcare, packaging, transport, and logistics.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Panasonic Corp, LG Chem Ltd, Brightvolt Inc, Ultralife Corp, NEC Energy Solutions Inc., ST Microelectronics N.V, Blue Spark Technology, Apple Inc, and Enfucell Oy.

