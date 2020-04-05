Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Composites Market Strengths 2019-2024 Status by PPG Industries, Johns Manville Corporation, Saint-Gobain

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Composites Market 2019-2024 report is a professional and in-depth study on the market overview, market dynamics, competitive analysis, and leading player’s various strategies to sustain in the Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Composites Market. It also analyzes the market drivers, market growth, future trends, market status, sales channels, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, distributors and Analysis.

Major Key Players of the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Composites Market are:

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

PPG Industries

Johns Manville Corporation

Saint-Gobain

Nippon Sheet Glass

Taishan Fiberglass

AGY Holdings

Asahi Fiber Glass

Binani Industries

BGF Industries

China Beihai Fiberglass

Nitto Boseki

Jiangsu Jiuding New Material

Major Types of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Composites Market covered are:

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Thermoplastic

Others

Major Applications of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Composites Market covered are:

Wind Energy

Electrical & Electronics

Transportation

Pipes & Tanks

Construction & Infrastructure

Marine

Aerospace & Defense

Others

