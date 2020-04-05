Global Growth Opportunities of Orthopedic Orthotics Market to 2024

New Research Report on “Global Orthopedic Orthotics Market Growth 2019-2024” added by www.MarketResearchNest.com in its database

Orthopedic Orthotics is a specialty within the medical field concerned with the design, manufacture and application of Orthotics. It is an externally applied device used to modify the structural and functional characteristics of the neuromuscular and skeletal system.

The classification of Orthopedic Orthotics includes Upper-limb Orthoses, Lower-limb Orthoses and Spinal Orthoses. With high chance of injury in lower-limb, lower-limb orthotics occupies more than 60% market share in 2016, and the proportion of upper-limb orthoses in 2016 is about 20.7%.

There are many manufacturers with small scale in China. The market is chaos and a market adjustment is expected in the future, and this phenomenon also appears in other developing countries

According to this study, over the next five years the Orthopedic Orthotics market will register a 2.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 86 million by 2024, from US$ 74 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Orthopedic Orthotics business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Upper-limb Orthoses

Lower-limb Orthoses

Spinal Orthoses

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Functional Recovery

Deformity

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Orthopedic Orthotics Market. Some of the key players profiled include

DJO Global

Ottobock

Ossur

DeRoyal Industries

Medi

Breg

Thuasne

ORTEC

Aspen

Adhenor

Rcai

Huici Medical

Nakamura Brace

CSJBJZ

WuHan JiShi

The Orthopedic Orthotics Market report demonstrates market dynamics including growth drivers, opportunities and trends spearheading present nature and future status of this market. The report is supplemented with various indicators which are believed to growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Orthopedic Orthotics Market, positioning of all the major players in industry. Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities

Executive Summary Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Orthopedic Orthotics Market Global Orthopedic Orthotics Market Trends Opportunities in Global Orthopedic Orthotics Market Recent Industry Activities, 2017 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis Global Orthopedic Orthotics Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

