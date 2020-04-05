Global IBC Liner Market Sluggish Growth Rate Foreseen by 2018-2028

The Report IBC Liner Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

IBC Liner is a thin film of plastic which is lined with the inner surface of the IBC. IBC liner is commonly of cube-shaped form-fit, making them efficient for critical functions such as top-fill. IBC liners provide fast filling functionality for the IBC. IBC liner is used to keep the bulk containers getting contaminated from the detergents residue left from the cleaning process. IBC liner makes the use of packed liquid product very efficient as one can utilize even the last drop of the stored liquid conveniently. IBC liner helps manufacturers in reducing the waste water charges and improper container cleansing. Properties such as ease of recyclability, low disposable cost, and ability to reduce the carbon footprint of the company make the IBC liner market very attractive for the for bulk packaging manufacturers.

IBC Liner Market: Market Dynamics

Demand for IBC liner is related to the industrial bulk packaging market. Industrial bulk packaging market is estimated to be over US$ 8 bilion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period. The key driver for the IBC liner market is its ability to eliminate the risk of contamination of new products to be filled in the container.

The need for transporting the goods safely drives the industrial bulk packaging market while positively influencing the IBC liner market. Other factors which favor IBC liner packaging market are its ease of installation, cost-effectiveness, and ability to reduce the carbon footprint for the companies. One other quality of IBC liners is its ability to reduce waste and provide hygienic and air free packaging. One standard form of the liner cannot be used for packaging of the food, chemicals, and other products. Manufacturers have to produce different type of IBC liners which provide growth impetus to the IBC liner packaging market. Moreover, wide use of IBC liners in various industries such as chemical & pharmaceutical, food, agricultural, can provide significant opportunities for the IBC liner market.

IBC Liner Market: Market Segmentation

IBC liner market is segmented by material type, by type of products used and end-use industry.

Based on the type of material used, IBC liner market is segmented into:

EVOH

LLDPE

Nylon

Based on the type of products used, IBC liner market is segmented into:

Paint & Ink

Adhesives

Cosmetics

Chemicals

Food products

Based on the end use industry, IBC liner market is segmented into:

Food & Beverage

Chemical & Petrochemical Industry

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical industry

Agricultural industry

IBC Liner Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally global IBC liner market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

APEJ region is expected to lead the IBC liner market regarding both growth and market share over the forecast period owing to the rapid urbanization in the region. North America is expected to follow the APEJ region regarding market share attributed to its large contribution to the flexible packaging market. Western & Eastern Europe are expected to show moderate growth for IBC liner market over the forecast period. Latin America & MEA region is anticipated to show rapid growth rate for IBC liner market owing to the presence of the emerging economies and large market share in chemical and petrochemical industry. Japan is expected to contribute significant share for IBC liner market due to its highest per-capita spending on the packaging.

IBC Liner Market: Key Players:

Some key players of IBC liner market are Sealed Air Corporation, Arena Products, Inc., TPS Rental Systems Ltd, Qbig Packaging, Entapack Pty Ltd, Chep Pallecon Solutions Ltd, Arlington Packaging Rental Ltd, ILC Dover LP, Nittel GmbH & Co. KG, Composite containers Llc, Metano Limited, Qingdao LAF Packaging Co., Ltd., Qingdao Strong International Business Co., Ltd., Anthente Singapore Pte.Ltd, Ssangleong Bulkhandling Pte Ltd.

