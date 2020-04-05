Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Product Market 2019 Size, Share, Trends, CAGR by Technology, Key Players, Regions, Cost, Revenue and Forecast to 2023
“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Product Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.
Government organisations of various countries have partnered with major technology companies for implementing IoT across urban cities. These organisations are also providing funds for the development of IoT applications to technology vendors. Due to increasing smart city projects, the adoption of sensor applications is rising significantly.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Internet of Things (IoT) Security Product in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
In terms of value, the smart grid segment is projected to be the most attractive in the global IoT security product market during the forecast period.
The worldwide market for Internet of Things (IoT) Security Product is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
IBM
Cisco
Intel
Check Point
Trend
Infineon
Symantec
Sophos
Palo Alto
ARM
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
End-point or Device Security
Network Security
Identity and Access Management
Vulnerability Management
Messaging Security
Web Security
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Consumer Goods and Retail
Manufacturing
Transportation and Logistics
Healthcare
Energy and Utility
Others
