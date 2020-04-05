Global Medical Disposables Market 2018, Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Survey, Growth and Major Policies Report

Our latest research report entitled Medical Disposables Market (by type (drug delivery disposables, wound management supplies, non-woven medical disposables, dialysis disposables, incontinence products, respiratory supplies, diagnostic and laboratory disposables), end-user (hospitals, primary care & outpatient facilities, home healthcare facilities)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Medical Disposables. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Medical Disposables cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Medical Disposables growth factors.

The forecast Medical Disposables Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Medical Disposables on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global medical disposables market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Medical disposable are material or devices that are used in medical fields and hospitals. As per the name, medical disposable is planned for a solitary use after which it is recycled or disposed of as solid waste. Medical disposables contain syringes, blood glucose strips, catheters, gowns, wound care products and others. Medical disposables are essential as they lower the risk of infections and cross-contamination, which is a major objective of governments and health authorities worldwide. The demand for medical disposables is not only for its one-time use property but also due to its hygienic methods that are implemented at the time of productions. These disposables are used in wound management, patient examination, fluid & drug delivery, and so on.

Due to the strength property, polycarbonates are used in manufacturing disposable devices such as syringe as it goes through an extreme pressure at the time of production. Moreover, plastics are frequently used for the production of disposables, as they are comparatively economical and are available in several different types. PVC is also used due to its flexibility. From production to making, these disposable goods are piled with numerous rules and standards. Further, disposable-device gathering mainly depends on injection-molded plastic, assembled by bonding, attaching, ultrasonic welding, or radio frequency welding.

The demand for medical disposables is increasing due to rise in the number of hospitals. Further, the rising occurrence of infections & diseases and augmented emphasis on prevention from these infections are some of the key factors motivating the growth for medical disposables market. The aggregate number of per day patient in the hospital results in growing demand of medical disposable that pushes the growth of the market. Besides, growing consciousness among patients about the benefits of using medical disposables, cumulative demand for sophisticated healthcare facilities, and obligatory rules that are to be followed for patient’s safety are boosting the market growth. The usage of reusable medical devices such as breathing circuits, facemask and so on can cause hospital-acquired infection (HAIs). Moreover, reusable medical products can still cause an infection if the sanitization procedures are not followed properly. This obliges healthcare authorities and manufacturers to accept medical disposables that are intended for single use and to avoid HAIs. Development of new products in medical disposable is creating a growth opportunity in an upcoming year. On the other side, strict policies for the approval of medical disposables and the availability of other disposable substitutes are hampering the growth of the medical disposable market.

Among the geographies, North America is estimated to dominate the medical disposable market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific region. Due to the presence of developed economies such as Canada, U.S., and others have developed healthcare facilities and infrastructure owing to that the demand for medical disposables is high in the North America region. Therefore, this factor further drives the growth of the medical disposable market in the North America region. In Europe, region factors such as adoption of advanced technology and rising consciousness about the effects of cross-contamination are the factors credited to lead the growth of this market. In addition to this, increasing incidence of chronic disorders owing to inactive lifestyles and expansion of medical disposable products in countries, such as India and Japan are likely to support the growth for the medical disposable market in the Asia Pacific region.

Market Segmentation by Type and End-User

The report on global medical disposables market covers segments such as type and end-user. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include drug delivery disposables, wound management supplies, non-woven medical disposables, dialysis disposables, incontinence products, respiratory supplies, diagnostic and laboratory disposables, and others. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include hospitals, primary care & outpatient facilities, home healthcare facilities, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Medline Industries, Inc., Abbott., Boston Scientific Corporation, Derma Sciences Inc., Cardinal Health., ANSELL, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., 3M, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and KCI Licensing, Inc..

