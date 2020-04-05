Global Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Market to Witness Increased Revenue Growth Owing to Rapid Increase in Demand

Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Market: Introduction: Methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE), molecular formula (CH 3 ) 3 COCH 3 , is an organic compound generally produced by the reaction between isobutene and methanol in presence of a catalyst. Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) is a flammable, volatile and colourless liquid with a characteristic mild odor. Distinctive Characteristic properties of methyl tertiary butyl ether such as higher octane number, low blending vapor pressure, high miscibility with gasoline, and distillation properties, among others render it suitable as an oxygenating agent in gasoline fuel. Use of MTBE as an oxygenate increases oxygen content of the fuel and ensures complete combustion. As Compared to other oxygenates, methyl tertiary butyl ether exhibits relatively lower solubility in water without phase separation, lower blending density, vapour pressure and no corrosion problems. All these attributes and properties render it advantageous over some of the other agents.

Request Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18952

Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Market: Market Dynamics: Government regulations in developed and developing regions pertaining to mandatory use of oxygenated compounds in gasoline fuel to ensure complete combustion and to minimise emissions from the vehicles. This, in turn, resulted in an increase in demand for Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether. Furthermore, increasing gasoline fuel consumption in marine and in oil & gas sectors is expected to boost the demand for methyl tertiary butyl ether over the forecast period. Also, increasing preference for gasoline fuel exhibiting complete combustion and corresponding increase in demand for high-octane fuels, accompanied with low exhaust emissions, is another factor that is expected to fuel the growth of additives like an anti-knocking agent, cleaning additives, among others. Moreover, increasing production of methyl methacrylate (MMA), butyl rubber and polyisobutylene, among other products, across the globe, is expected to result in increase in demand for methyl tertiary butyl ether. Apart from this, adverse environmental effects and increasing preference for alternative compounds in the market is likely to hamper the growth of Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether over the forecast period. Restrictions and regulations associated with use of Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether in many countries such as in certain Western European countries, the U.S., Japan, and Others countries had significant negative impact on the market. Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Market: Segmentation: On the basis of application, global Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether market is segmented into: Fuel Additives, Chemical Intermediate, Others;

Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Market: Regional outlook: Global Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether market is mainly dominated by the Asia Pacific region (APAC) in terms of production and consumption. Increasing vehicle parc and growth in maritime trade especially in APAC region, is expected to result in increase in demand for Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether over the forecast period. In APAC region, key manufacturers are emphasizing on increasing production capacity in order to cater to the rising demand for Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether from both domestic and international markets. Furthermore, Europe and MEA are other prominent regions which are expected to for Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether market owing to increasing demand for fuel additive in gasoline. Moreover, in Europe, after 2005 government regulations over the aromatic content in gasoline, resulted into increase in demand for Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether. Government initiatives pertaining to use of biofuels in the transportation sector are, in turn, expected to hamper the growth of Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether market during the forecast period. In Latin America, there is significant demand for Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether in countries such as Brazil, Argentina and Mexico owing to mandatory use of oxygenated compound in gasoline fuel. This is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast period. Growing refinery sector in Latin America and Middle East & Africa regions wherein Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether is used as anti-knocking agent is another factor that is expected to drive growth of MTBE market over the forecast period.

Request Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/18952

Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Market: Key Players: Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain in global Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether market include Huntsman Corporation, Vinati Organics Limited, Avantor Performance Materials, LLC, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Evonik Industries, Panjin Heyun Industrial Group Co., Ltd., Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) and Reliance Industries Ltd. among others.