Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Microbiome Sequencing Services Market (by technology (sequencing by synthesis , sequencing by litigation, sanger sequencing, pyro sequencing, short gun sequencing, and ran sequencing), application (oncology, infectious diseases, gastro-intestinal diseases, and CNS diseases), end user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutes)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Microbiome Sequencing Services. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Microbiome Sequencing Services cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Microbiome Sequencing Services growth factors.

The forecast Microbiome Sequencing Services Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Microbiome Sequencing Services on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global microbiome sequencing services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

A microbiome is the collection of trillions of microorganisms that live on and in an individual’s body. This microbiome lives on the skin, in the eyes, in the saliva & mouth, and rest of the gastrointestinal tract. The study of the microbiome is to understand the role of microbes in health and diseases. Microbiome plays an important role in human health, immunity, and metabolism. Slightly modification in the configuration of microbiome can lead to diseases such as Crohn’s disease, asthma, cardiovascular diseases, and irritable bowel syndrome. Therefore, microbiome sequencing helps in understanding a wide range of diseases and treating them further.

Increasing demand for Next-Generation Sequencing and increasing investment in microbiome research drives the market growth for microbiome sequencing services market. Further, growth in genomic research, drop in the cost of sequencing and flaring usage area of microbiome sequencing boost the growth of this market. Additionally, increasing consciousness regarding the benefits of the microbiome in cancer development is one of the key trend fueling the demand for microbiome sequencing service market. Increasing government funding and venture capitalist in research and development of pharmaceutical and biotechnology, companies lead the microbiome sequencing services. Rising occurrence of chronic diseases has produced plenty of opportunity for the growth of this market in an upcoming year. Whereas, lack of professionals for interpreting data in this field is likely to restrain this market growth. This sequencing generates a massive amount of data that has to be construed using advanced software. Lack of knowledge for advanced tools of data analysis among professionals may restrain the market growth.

Among the geographies, North America has accounted for the maximum share for microbiome sequencing services market. Factors such as ease in availability of commercial solutions for Next-Generation Sequencing data analysis and government support with the help of funds for genomics research drive the market growth in the North America region. The Asia Pacific is also projected to grow during the forecast period due to increasing demand for next-generation sequencing for diagnosis and the rising number of research studies.

Market Segmentation by Technology, Application, and End User

The report on global microbiome sequencing services market covers segments such as technology, application, and end user. On the basis of technology, the sub-markets include sequencing by synthesis (SBS), sequencing by litigation (SBL), Sanger sequencing, pyro sequencing, targeted gene sequencing, short gun sequencing, and ran sequencing. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include oncology, infectious diseases, gastro-intestinal diseases, and CNS diseases. On the basis of an end user, the sub-markets include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and research and academic institutes.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Ubiome, Inc., MR DNA, Microbiome Insights Inc., Merieux Nutrisciences Corporations, Baseclear B.V., Zymo Research Corp., Second Genome, Microbiome Therapeutics, LLC, EPIBIOME, and Clinical Microbiomics A/S.

